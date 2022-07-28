Sika’s Streetscape System is a proven, extra heavy-duty system designed for use with natural stone, pavers and cobblestones for construction of streetscapes, public spaces and paved roads. The Streetscape System takes the guess work and labour-intensive aspect away with factory prepared, ready to use, mix only with water materials.

Streetscape Pavement (Trafficable)

Today, streetscape pavement for light and heavy traffic is often used as an architectural expression within urban landscapes. With increased traffic load and longer life expectancy, a new approach was required for materials and system build-ups. That’s why Sika has designed a complete range of mortars and products dedicated to the installation of paving stones on roads. This offer complies with numerous standards in force (such as NF, UNI, etc.) and is based on a bonded system of laying mortars, jointing mortars, and auxiliary products for transition zones. Example applications include expansion, movement and splitting joints and the installation of urban furniture.

Landscape Pavement (Non-trafficable)

The build-up of pavement for landscaped, non-trafficable areas differs from zones with vehicular traffic, in that a bigger variety of paving stones can be laid on gravel and sand in an unbound system. Vibrating plates are required to compact the system. The application is easy and cost-effective. For long term durability and aesthetic design, special consideration needs to be taken on the paving stone joints to resist vegetation, material wash out, point loads (e.g. high heels) and other impacts.

Compliant Paving Mortar System

Where there is a need to meet the British Standard, all mortars in the Streetscape range are available as low modulus formulations to ensure full compliance with BS 7533. All low modulus mortars have undergone independent third-party laboratory tests to confirm their compliance with the standard, which determines the degree of "elasticity" a mortar should attain when used in areas subjected to regular traffic movements.

Product Range:

• Davco Streetscape Bond Plus Primer

• Davco Streetscape Fine Bedding Concrete

• Davco Streetscape Fluid Grout

• Davco Streetscape and Paving Adhesive