Stormwater pits & risers for drainage infrastructure

SVC is widely known in Victoria for the manufacture of high-performing, durable precast concrete pits designed for stormwater and drainage applications. Locally made to meet the needs of Victorian civil construction and infrastructure, SVC precast pits ensure high quality and unmatched excellence.

SVC’s stock pit range consists of several standard sizes, with compatible pit risers also available to easily extend the pit height. SVC’s fabrication team can also manufacture custom-sized pits with knockouts and penetrations inserted where required, enabling faster installation times on-site. Customers purchasing concrete pits from SVC can rest assured that they will receive a top-quality product that will perfectly satisfy their project needs.

All SVC pits are compliant with the AS/NZS Plumbing & Drainage Code, with the company adopting a zero-compromise policy when it comes to the build and quality of their concrete stormwater pits. By committing to the highest possible standard, SVC ensures that their precast pits are high performing and purpose built for their designated application. With extensive industry experience from over 75 years in operation, SVC’s team are specialists in the field and have mastered the art of concrete pit production, ensuring SVC pit products last for decades in a working environment.

All raw materials used to produce SVC stormwater pits are ethically sourced, and SVC pits contain a percentage of recycled waste by-products such as slag and mixed plastic waste. The use of these hazardous materials in concrete effectively diverts them away from landfill while also lowering the carbon emissions associated with production, all while achieving superior product strength and performance.

Choosing to install precast concrete pits offers several advantages, as contractors can save on the time and resources that would typically be required for on-site construction. Moreover, if sites are restricted in terms of useable working space, precast products provide the ideal solution as they can be installed on the same day that they are delivered to site.

SVC’s range of standard stormwater pits are available in various sizes to suit most applications, with lifting points cast in to allow quick, safe on-site installation. High volumes of standard precast pits are maintained in stock so that they can be delivered to meet tight timeframes. Despite SVC’s quick turnaround times for stock stormwater pits, customers can rest assured that there is no compromise on quality. SVC is an ISO 9001-accredited organisation, offering stormwater pits that tick all the boxes for strength and longevity.