StormGuard: Cyclonic security screen system

The StormGuard® screen system has been specifically designed to provide the ultimate in cyclonic impact performance, security and modern looks.At the centre of every StormGuard® screen is an ultra-high tensile stainless steel mesh that offers exceptional strength and corrosion resistance without compromising natural light and ventilation.

StormGuard® cyclone screens have been rigorously tested to meet and exceed the requirements of cyclonic impact speeds up to 44m/s.

The performance of StormGuard® screens exceeds the Australian standard, offering unprecedented levels of security.

Features and Benefits: