Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Capral 2021 Logo Colour RGB
Capral Aluminium
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Capral Amplimesh StormGuard
Capral Amplimesh StormGuard
Capral Amplimesh StormGuard
Capral Amplimesh StormGuard
Capral Amplimesh StormGuard
Capral Amplimesh StormGuard

StormGuard: Cyclonic security screen system

Last Updated on 20 Feb 2025

The StormGuard® screen system has been specifically designed to provide the ultimate in cyclonic impact performance, security and modern looks.At the centre of every StormGuard® screen is an ultra-high tensile stainless steel mesh that offers exceptional strength and corrosion resistance without compromising natural light and ventilation.

Overview
Description

The StormGuard® screen system has been specifically designed to provide the ultimate in cyclonic impact performance, security and modern looks.At the centre of every StormGuard® screen is an ultra-high tensile stainless steel mesh that offers exceptional strength and corrosion resistance without compromising natural light and ventilation.

StormGuard® cyclone screens have been rigorously tested to meet and exceed the requirements of cyclonic impact speeds up to 44m/s.

The performance of StormGuard® screens exceeds the Australian standard, offering unprecedented levels of security.

Features and Benefits:

  • Tested to Australian Standard AS5039-2008 for maximum impact and shearresistance
  • Enjoy a clear, unobstructed 160-degree angle of view High tensile 316 marine grade stainless steel
  • Structural alloy enabling the highest possible impact performance
  • StormGuard® isolated screw clamp
  • Superior protection against flying and crawling insects and pests*
  • Corrosion resistant
  • Ten year StormGuard® warranty
  • Available in a range of frame colours
  • Includes standard hardware
  • Multipoint locking mechanism

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Capral Amplimesh StormGuard Brochure

4.95 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressCardiff, NSW

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Cardiff 3/46 Munibung Rd

0249024010
Display AddressRockdale, NSW

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Rockdale 432 West Botany Street

0295971177
Display AddressUnanderra, NSW

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Wollongong 270 Nolan St

0242729661
Display AddressWinnellie, NT

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Winnellie 8 Mataram Street

0889844211
Display AddressArcherfield, QLD

Alumimium Sales And Trading Centres Archerfield 266 Beatty Road

07 3277 0554
Display AddressBurleigh Heads, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Burleigh Heads 2 Rothcote Court

0755927790
Display AddressCairns, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Cairns 293 Little Spence Street

0740354377
Display AddressDeception Bay, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Deception Bay 10-12 Imboon St

07 3038 0005
Display AddressGarbutt, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Garbutt 303 Woolcock Street

0747246100
Display AddressKunda Park, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Kunda Park 17 Kerryl Street

0754451522
Display AddressSlacks Creek, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Slacks Creek 67 Parramatta Road

0732909400
Display AddressKilburn, SA

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Kilburn 70 Grand Junction Road

1300361877
Display AddressGlenorchy, TAS

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Glenorchy 116 Grove Road

0362732161
Display AddressCampbellfield, VIC

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Campbellfield 151 Barry Road

1800258646
Display AddressLaverton North, VIC

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Laverton North Unit 3 38-40 Little Boundary Road

0393153781
Display AddressLynbrook, VIC

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Lynbrook 1A Chapel Street

03 9590 2360
Display AddressLynbrook, VIC

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Lynbrook 1A Chapel Street

0395902360
Display AddressWangara, WA

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Wangara 2 Competition Way

0893028560
Display AddressWelshpool, WA

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Welshpool Unit 3 16-18 Kewdale Road

0893567811
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap