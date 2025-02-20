StormGuard: Cyclonic security screen system
The StormGuard® screen system has been specifically designed to provide the ultimate in cyclonic impact performance, security and modern looks.At the centre of every StormGuard® screen is an ultra-high tensile stainless steel mesh that offers exceptional strength and corrosion resistance without compromising natural light and ventilation.
Overview
StormGuard® cyclone screens have been rigorously tested to meet and exceed the requirements of cyclonic impact speeds up to 44m/s.
The performance of StormGuard® screens exceeds the Australian standard, offering unprecedented levels of security.
Features and Benefits:
- Tested to Australian Standard AS5039-2008 for maximum impact and shearresistance
- Enjoy a clear, unobstructed 160-degree angle of view High tensile 316 marine grade stainless steel
- Structural alloy enabling the highest possible impact performance
- StormGuard® isolated screw clamp
- Superior protection against flying and crawling insects and pests*
- Corrosion resistant
- Ten year StormGuard® warranty
- Available in a range of frame colours
- Includes standard hardware
- Multipoint locking mechanism
