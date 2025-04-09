Step ladders: Easy access to varying heights

Safe, easy, slip-resistant access

Kattsafe step ladders and bridges provide safe and easy access to varying height applications including service platforms, machinery, roof decks and other maintenance areas. They are a lightweight high strength access solution designed for easy installation with modular components.

Some features included with the step ladders and bridges are:

Modular elbow connectors to connect handrails to platforms can suit all stair angles.

Platforms are slotted for easy post attachment.

The handrail module bolts to the side of the step ladder for ultimate user safety.

Anti-slip step tread designed to increase safety for users.

Adjustable tread spacing to suit on-site requirements and varying dimensions.

Base support is easily attached to varied surfaces.

Kattsafe’s ladder systems are compatible with their full range of height access and fall protection products, including modular access systems, guardrails and walkways and more. Use the Kattsafe Builda configurator to design a full height access and fall protection system for your project.

For help designing and setting up a step ladder system, download the product brochure or contact the experts at Kattsafe.