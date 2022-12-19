LYSAGHT® steel fencing is available in range of styles and colours to suit any home. Shaped from 100% Australian-made COLORBOND® steel, LYSAGHT® fencing is the ideal choice when it comes to beautiful yet tough, low maintenance fencing.

The LYSAGHT® steel fencing range provides the inspiration to build better with six contemporary style options available providing the ideal choice when it comes to beautiful yet tough, low maintenance fencing.

NEETASCREEN® - our most popular fencing style

CUSTOMSCREEN® - for the iconic corrugated look

SMARTASCREEN® - great looks from both sides

MINISCREEN® - sophisticated mini-corrugations

SLATSCREEN® - the stylish screening options

LOUVRESCREEN® airflow and privacy combined

All LYSAGHT® steel fencing is: