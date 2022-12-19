Steel Fencing: The LYSAGHT® range
LYSAGHT® steel fencing is available in range of styles and colours to suit any home. Shaped from 100% Australian-made COLORBOND® steel, LYSAGHT® fencing is the ideal choice when it comes to beautiful yet tough, low maintenance fencing. The LYSAGHT® steel fencing range provides the inspiration to build better with six contemporary style options.
Overview
- NEETASCREEN® - our most popular fencing style
- CUSTOMSCREEN® - for the iconic corrugated look
- SMARTASCREEN® - great looks from both sides
- MINISCREEN® - sophisticated mini-corrugations
- SLATSCREEN® - the stylish screening options
- LOUVRESCREEN® airflow and privacy combined
All LYSAGHT® steel fencing is:
- Shaped from Australian-made COLORBOND® steel – trusted and proven for over 50 years
- Easy maintenance – Simply hose down and remove any debris every six months to keep it looking like new
- Durable – wont rust, peel or crack and is impervious to termite attack
- Non-combustible – ideal for bushfire prone areas
- Fully tested and made to Australian standards
- Backed by BlueScope material warranty - see website for details
- Easy to install for both trade professionals or DIY’ers