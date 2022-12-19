Logo
Steel Fencing: The LYSAGHT® range

Last Updated on 19 Dec 2022

LYSAGHT® steel fencing is available in range of styles and colours to suit any home. Shaped from 100% Australian-made COLORBOND® steel, LYSAGHT® fencing is the ideal choice when it comes to beautiful yet tough, low maintenance fencing. The LYSAGHT® steel fencing range provides the inspiration to build better with six contemporary style options.

Overview
Description

LYSAGHT® steel fencing is available in range of styles and colours to suit any home. Shaped from 100% Australian-made COLORBOND® steel, LYSAGHT® fencing is the ideal choice when it comes to beautiful yet tough, low maintenance fencing.

The LYSAGHT® steel fencing range provides the inspiration to build better with six contemporary style options available providing the ideal choice when it comes to beautiful yet tough, low maintenance fencing.

  • NEETASCREEN® - our most popular fencing style
  • CUSTOMSCREEN® - for the iconic corrugated look
  • SMARTASCREEN® - great looks from both sides
  • MINISCREEN® - sophisticated mini-corrugations
  • SLATSCREEN® - the stylish screening options
  • LOUVRESCREEN® airflow and privacy combined

All LYSAGHT® steel fencing is:

  • Shaped from Australian-made COLORBOND® steel – trusted and proven for over 50 years
  • Easy maintenance – Simply hose down and remove any debris every six months to keep it looking like new
  • Durable – wont rust, peel or crack and is impervious to termite attack
  • Non-combustible – ideal for bushfire prone areas
  • Fully tested and made to Australian standards
  • Backed by BlueScope material warranty - see website for details
  • Easy to install for both trade professionals or DIY’ers

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Steel Fencing Solutions Brochure

2.43 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressEmu Plains, NSW

128-138 Russell St

13 30 38
