|

Static lines: Effective and continuous fall protection

Last Updated on 09 Apr 2025

Kattsafe fall arrest static lines are permanent proprietary fall arrest systems suitable for multiple users, in many different configurations. They offer the ability to maintain continuous attachment for multiple workers navigating roof structures at heights and the unique surface mount technology provides the flexibility to mount to many roof deck profiles, without requiring the traditional method of additional structure steel.

  • Product checkSimplified installation due to its use of modular components
  • Product checkFall arrest rated 22kN, multiuser capability
  • Product checkVarious mounting options, for multiple applications, including roof decks, steel, timber and concrete structures
  • Product checkCompliant with Australian and New Zealand Standards
  • Product check10 year system warranty
Overview
Description

Kattsafe static line systems are made from low-profile, high-quality components that can be used in horizontal, vertical and overhead applications using the required system traveller. Installation of a static line is simplified due to its use of modular components suited to a wide range of varying applications. 

Features and benefits of the system include:

  • Advanced energy absorbing technology
  • Smooth intermediate pass-through system using the traveller
  • Simple installation using modular components
  • Low profile with an option for powder coating

Static line components include:

  • Anchorage cable
  • End, intermediate and corner stanchions
  • Energy absorber
  • Cable tensioner
  • Traveller

For help designing and setting up a static line system, download the product brochures or contact the experts at Kattsafe.

Contact
Display AddressMinchinbury, NSW

New South Wales Office 16 John Hines Ave,

+61 3 8727 9000
Display AddressBoronia, VIC

Victoria Office 1029 Mountain Hwy

+61 3 8727 9000
