Static lines: Effective and continuous fall protection

Kattsafe static line systems are made from low-profile, high-quality components that can be used in horizontal, vertical and overhead applications using the required system traveller. Installation of a static line is simplified due to its use of modular components suited to a wide range of varying applications.

Features and benefits of the system include:

Advanced energy absorbing technology

Smooth intermediate pass-through system using the traveller

Simple installation using modular components

Low profile with an option for powder coating

Static line components include:

Anchorage cable

End, intermediate and corner stanchions

Energy absorber

Cable tensioner

Traveller

For help designing and setting up a static line system, download the product brochures or contact the experts at Kattsafe.