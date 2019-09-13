SprayWool Thermal and Acoustic
SprayWool Thermal and Acoustic is a non-combustible spray on insulation solution used for increasing the thermal and acoustic performance of concrete soffit applications, either behind a ceiling lining or left exposed for high Noise Reduction Coefficient (NRC) properties.
Overview
Knauf Insulation manufactures the SprayWool product only. SprayWool Thermal and Acoustic glasswool is used in conjunction with Specialist Applicator’s binder solutions as part of a lightweight system.
SprayWool Benefits:
- Excellent thermal peformance
- High NRC acoustic performance
- Non-combustible
- Safe and bio-soluble glasswool
- Energy saving
SprayWool Certifications:
- EUCEB certified – bio-soluble material
- Eurofins Indoor Air Comfort Gold Standard - low VOC certification
