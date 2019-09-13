Logo
Knauf Insulation
Knauf Insulation Unbonded Virgin Glasswool Insulation Spray Wool Application
Knauf Insulation Unbonded Virgin Glasswool Insulation Spray Wool Installed
Knauf Insulation Unbonded Virgin Glasswool Insulation Spray Wool Pack
SprayWool Thermal and Acoustic

Last Updated on 13 Sep 2019

SprayWool Thermal and Acoustic is a non-combustible spray on insulation solution used for increasing the thermal and acoustic performance of concrete soffit applications, either behind a ceiling lining or left exposed for high Noise Reduction Coefficient (NRC) properties.

Description

SprayWool Thermal and Acoustic is a non-combustible spray on insulation solution used for increasing the thermal and acoustic performance of concrete soffit applications, either behind a ceiling lining or left exposed for high Noise Reduction Coefficient (NRC) properties.

Knauf Insulation manufactures the SprayWool product only. SprayWool Thermal and Acoustic glasswool is used in conjunction with Specialist Applicator’s binder solutions as part of a lightweight system.

SprayWool Benefits:

  • Excellent thermal peformance
  • High NRC acoustic performance
  • Non-combustible
  • Safe and bio-soluble glasswool
  • Energy saving

SprayWool Certifications:

  • EUCEB certified – bio-soluble material
  • Eurofins Indoor Air Comfort Gold Standard - low VOC certification

Knauf Insulation Spraywool Thermal and Acoustic Datasheet

658.46 KB

Cannon Hill, QLD

Head Office 23 Corporate Drive

07 3393 7300
Cannon Hill, QLD

PO Box 244

07 3393 7300
