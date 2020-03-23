Spheres & landscape elements

Anston’s range of landscape elements provide solutions to embellish urban landscapes with architectural pieces that are attractive as well as functional.

Landscape elements include spheres, cubes, bollards and geometric objects that can be placed in a landscape to enhance its beauty and add details to the landscape design. The variety of concrete colours and finishes available provides clients with options to suit the theme of any space, whether it is a lushly planted, organic garden with spheres and round steppers or a more structured, modern space featuring cooler colours and straight edges.

Spheres and cubes have previously been utilised as pedestrian safety bollards in commercial projects where dividers are required to demarcate pedestrian and vehicular traffic. Various features such as the size, weight, strength and durability of these heavy-duty products make them a perfect solution for this application. Additional features such as steel reinforcements, surface stencilling or cast-in lighting components are other options that can be included for extra functionality or visual effect.

Requests for bespoke items are also welcomed, as Anston’s production department enjoys the challenge of turning any design into a real, beautiful concrete product. In-house fabrication facilities allow the Anston team to handle all aspects of the manufacturing process, ensuring that customer expectations are met and all necessary requirements are satisfied.