SPANDEK® square corrugated cladding
Last Updated on 25 Mar 2021
The contemporary-looking, square-corrugated profile of LYSAGHT SPANDEK® cladding is ideal where a stronger, bolder and more modern corrugated appearance is required. Combining strength with lightness and rigidity, this popular cladding delivers durability, impact-resistance and economy with richly textured good looks.
Overview
