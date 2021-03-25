Logo
SPANDEK® square corrugated cladding

25 Mar 2021

The contemporary-looking, square-corrugated profile of LYSAGHT SPANDEK® cladding is ideal where a stronger, bolder and more modern corrugated appearance is required. Combining strength with lightness and rigidity, this popular cladding delivers durability, impact-resistance and economy with richly textured good looks.

Description

Display AddressEmu Plains, NSW

128-138 Russell St

13 30 38
