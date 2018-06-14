Bradford SpacerX is a patented roof spacer system for concealed fixed metal roofs. SpacerX improves speed of construction by allowing the spacer and the concealed fixed roof clip to be assembled with around half the number of fasteners, and is the fastest roof spacer for concealed fixed metal roofs.

Suitable for non-cyclonic and cyclonic applications, SpacerX is available in 40mm, 60mm, 80mm and 120mm, to help achieve the required BCA total roof system R-Value.

Key features that make SpacerX the fastest roof spacer:

Fasten Clip and Spacer to Purlin with just 3 screws

Vertical, Centre Fix on Top Face for Fasteners

Connects Quickly and Self-Aligns

Fast to Start and Fast to Finish

No Cardboard Packaging



SpacerX is versatile and can accommodate most 700mm concealed fixed metal roofing profiles including: Lysaght Klip Lok®, Steeline LokDek, Stramit Speed Deck Ultra®, Stratco TopDek®, Metroll Metlok®, Fielders KingKlip®, Apex Apdeck and Revolution Roofing® Revklip.

SpacerX is compatible with most 700mm concealed fixed metal roofing profiles including: Lysaght Klip Lok®, Steeline LokDek, Stramit Speed Deck Ultra®, Stratco TopDek®, Metroll Metlok®, Fielders KingKlip®, Apex Apdeck and Revolution Roofing® Revklip.