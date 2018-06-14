SpacerX: Fastest spacer for metal roofs
Last Updated on 14 Jun 2018
Bradford SpacerX is a patented roof spacer system for concealed fixed metal roofs. SpacerX improves speed of construction by allowing the spacer and the concealed fixed roof clip to be assembled with around half the number of fasteners and is the fastest roof spacer for concealed fixed metal roofs.
Overview
Bradford SpacerX is a patented roof spacer system for concealed fixed metal roofs. SpacerX improves speed of construction by allowing the spacer and the concealed fixed roof clip to be assembled with around half the number of fasteners, and is the fastest roof spacer for concealed fixed metal roofs.
Suitable for non-cyclonic and cyclonic applications, SpacerX is available in 40mm, 60mm, 80mm and 120mm, to help achieve the required BCA total roof system R-Value.
Key features that make SpacerX the fastest roof spacer:
- Fasten Clip and Spacer to Purlin with just 3 screws
- Vertical, Centre Fix on Top Face for Fasteners
- Connects Quickly and Self-Aligns
- Fast to Start and Fast to Finish
- No Cardboard Packaging
SpacerX is versatile and can accommodate most 700mm concealed fixed metal roofing profiles including: Lysaght Klip Lok®, Steeline LokDek, Stramit Speed Deck Ultra®, Stratco TopDek®, Metroll Metlok®, Fielders KingKlip®, Apex Apdeck and Revolution Roofing® Revklip.
To see why SpacerX is the fastest metal roof spacer system, visit Bradford's website or subscribe to Bradford Insulation on YouTube to watch a comparative study conducted by Bradford Insulation to compare the installation time required to install the SpacerX system against four other roof spacer systems in the market.
Downloads
Contact
Canberra 1/33 Couranga Cres02 6285 7400
Newcastle Lot 110 Yangan Drive02 4033 6250
Coffs Harbour 5 Elswick Place02 6691 8600
Wagga Wagga Unit 4, 137 Fernleigh Road02 6931 2149
Sydney Metro 55 Stennett Rd1800 354 044
Albury 79 Batten Street02 6067 9600
Orange 5 Trappit Place02 6363 4150
Tamworth Storage Facility 21 Kingsford Smith St02 8785 5268
Wollongong 19-21 Glastonbury Ave02 4255 4250
Gosford Shop 4, 210 Manns Road02 4370 2700
Darwin/Northern Territory Cnr Stuart Hwy & Angliss Rd08 79229900
Townsville 8 Enterprise St07 4760 6800
Brisbane 4 Bradford Court1300 760 233
Adelaide/South Australia Lot 100 Sharps Court1300 760 233
Hobart/Tasmania 11 Farley St03 6277 5400
Ballarat 121 Learmonth St03 5330 4200
Geelong 38 Leather Street03 5225 2600
Bendigo Lot 4, Colling Court03 4433 4500
Melbourne 7 Dalmore Drive1300 760 233
Traralgon 372 Princes Hwy03 5192 3500
Perth/Western Australia 21 Sheffield Rd08 9365 1600