Bradford SpacerX
SpacerX: Fastest spacer for metal roofs

Last Updated on 14 Jun 2018

Bradford SpacerX is a patented roof spacer system for concealed fixed metal roofs. SpacerX improves speed of construction by allowing the spacer and the concealed fixed roof clip to be assembled with around half the number of fasteners and is the fastest roof spacer for concealed fixed metal roofs.

Overview
Description

Bradford SpacerX is a patented roof spacer system for concealed fixed metal roofs. SpacerX improves speed of construction by allowing the spacer and the concealed fixed roof clip to be assembled with around half the number of fasteners, and is the fastest roof spacer for concealed fixed metal roofs.

Suitable for non-cyclonic and cyclonic applications, SpacerX is available in 40mm, 60mm, 80mm and 120mm, to help achieve the required BCA total roof system R-Value.

Key features that make SpacerX the fastest roof spacer:

  • Fasten Clip and Spacer to Purlin with just 3 screws
  • Vertical, Centre Fix on Top Face for Fasteners
  • Connects Quickly and Self-Aligns
  • Fast to Start and Fast to Finish
  • No Cardboard Packaging

SpacerX is versatile and can accommodate most 700mm concealed fixed metal roofing profiles including: Lysaght Klip Lok®, Steeline LokDek, Stramit Speed Deck Ultra®, Stratco TopDek®, Metroll Metlok®, Fielders KingKlip®, Apex Apdeck and Revolution Roofing® Revklip.

To see why SpacerX is the fastest metal roof spacer system, visit Bradford's website or subscribe to Bradford Insulation on YouTube to watch a comparative study conducted by Bradford Insulation to compare the installation time required to install the SpacerX system against four other roof spacer systems in the market.

Contact
Display AddressHume, ACT

Canberra 1/33 Couranga Cres

02 6285 7400
Display AddressBeresfield, NSW

Newcastle Lot 110 Yangan Drive

02 4033 6250
Display AddressCoffs Harbour, NSW

Coffs Harbour 5 Elswick Place

02 6691 8600
Display AddressGlenfield Park, NSW

Wagga Wagga Unit 4, 137 Fernleigh Road

02 6931 2149
Display AddressIngleburn, NSW

Sydney Metro 55 Stennett Rd

1800 354 044
Display AddressNorth Albury, NSW

Albury 79 Batten Street

02 6067 9600
Display AddressOrange, NSW

Orange 5 Trappit Place

02 6363 4150
Display AddressTamworth, NSW

Tamworth Storage Facility 21 Kingsford Smith St

02 8785 5268
Display AddressUnanderra, NSW

Wollongong 19-21 Glastonbury Ave

02 4255 4250
Display AddressWest Gosford, NSW

Gosford Shop 4, 210 Manns Road

02 4370 2700
Display AddressBerrimah, NT

Darwin/Northern Territory Cnr Stuart Hwy & Angliss Rd

08 79229900
Display AddressBohle, QLD

Townsville 8 Enterprise St

07 4760 6800
Display AddressBrendale, QLD

Brisbane 4 Bradford Court

1300 760 233
Display AddressMawson Lakes, SA

Adelaide/South Australia Lot 100 Sharps Court

1300 760 233
Display AddressDerwent Park, TAS

Hobart/Tasmania 11 Farley St

03 6277 5400
Display AddressAlfredton, VIC

Ballarat 121 Learmonth St

03 5330 4200
Display AddressBreakwater, VIC

Geelong 38 Leather Street

03 5225 2600
Display AddressLong Gully, VIC

Bendigo Lot 4, Colling Court

03 4433 4500
Display AddressScoresby, VIC

Melbourne 7 Dalmore Drive

1300 760 233
Display AddressTraralgon, VIC

Traralgon 372 Princes Hwy

03 5192 3500
Display AddressWelshpool, WA

Perth/Western Australia 21 Sheffield Rd

08 9365 1600
