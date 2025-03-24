SPACE STEP: Plinth solution
The SPACE STEP is a plinth solution that consists of a plinth step and a pull-out that delivers multiple benefits to any area in the home. The SPACE STEP glides open with a touch to the front so that it can be used as a step.
Increased functionality and added storage
The SPACE STEP is a plinth solution that consists of a plinth step and a pull-out that delivers multiple benefits to any area in the home. Designed to be integrated into the kickboards of the cabinet, the SPACE STEP glides open with a touch to the front so that it can be used as a step, enabling the user to reach higher cabinets and creating a safe alternative to wobbly chairs and stools. The step will lower and lock securely in place when subjected to a minimum load of 8kg, which prevents the SPACE STEP from slipping and increasing the product’s safety. The top of the step can simply be pushed back into the cabinet to reveal a pull-out underneath and added storage that conventionally would have remained unusable.
Achieve more in your designs
Modern technology and quality hardware from Blum gives designers the capability of creating beautiful aesthetics and functionality within their designs. Because of this, clever storage solutions like SPACE STEP gives designers the opportunity to stand out from the rest. The SPACE STEP can be paired with Blum’s LEGRABOX, TANDEMBOX, and MOVENTO box systems. With step heights of 150mm to 250mm and cabinet widths of 400mm to 1200mm, designers are given the freedom to create individualised designs and increase storage space for clients who are restricted by smaller kitchens and living areas.
Make the most of motion technology
SPACE STEP can be easily implemented with Blum’s motion technologies such as TIP-ON BLUMOTION. For designers who want their clients to experience supreme user convenience, SPACE STEP can be combined with the SERVO-DRIVE electrical opening support system. With a light touch of the front, the pull-out glides open and then closes silently and effortlessly with soft-close BLUMOTION.
Beautiful designs deserve quality hardware
Blum products are backed up by their rigorous research and testing, ensuring Architects and Designers peace of mind when specifying. Blum has been observing consumers and their behaviours in kitchens around the world for well over 60 years. This has allowed them to develop products that truly have a positive impact on the user and how they use their kitchen and living spaces throughout the home for the lifetime of their furniture.
