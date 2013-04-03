SoundScreen
Re-inventing the intelligence behind the SoundScreen, Bradford Insulation (CSR) presents the improved fiberising technology of the New Generation SoundScreen. An improved result of 1Rw in system acoustic performance has been tested with New Generation SoundScreen in common wall systems. Absorbing as much as 75% of sound in your home.
Overview
Absorbing as much as 75% of sound in your home
- A SoundScreen wall system can absorb as much as 75% of sound to effectively reduce and contain noise in limited areas around your home
- SoundScreen interior walls can significantly reduce the transmission of noise between rooms allowing for quiet comfort even in adjoining rooms
- High density acoustic plasterboard can also be installed for an even greater sound absorbtion of up to 3RW for spaces that require maximum noise suppression
Fiberising technology absorbs external noise and increases thermal efficiency
- Fiberising technology of New Generation SoundScreen not only absorbs high levels of sound but also increases thermal efficiency improving your energy consumption levels
- SoundScreen in your external walls will significantly reduce thundering traffic noise and potential disturbance from the neighbours for complete home serenity
Sound dampening between interior floors for structural quietness
- Isolating resilient mounts in the ceiling system can effectively counter annoying and disruptive airborne noise travelling between floors
- Lower value sound impact performance index for less noise carried throughout the structure
The Bradford Insulation (CSR) 70 year Guarantee for trusted quality assurance
- Bradford Insulation (CSR) trusted quality and manufacturing skill with 70 year guarantee
- Approved insulation partner of the National Asthma Council Australia’s Sensitive Choice program for suitable use in homes of asthma and allergy sufferers
Improved sound absorption from internal and external sources, New Generation SoundScreen offers peace and quiet with quality assurance.
