SoundScreen

Last Updated on 03 Apr 2013

Description

Re-inventing the intelligence behind the SoundScreen, Bradford Insulation (CSR) presents the improved fiberising technology of the New Generation SoundScreen. An improved result of 1Rw in system acoustic performance has been tested with New Generation SoundScreen in common wall systems.

Absorbing as much as 75% of sound in your home

  • A SoundScreen wall system can absorb as much as 75% of sound to effectively reduce and contain noise in limited areas around your home
  • SoundScreen interior walls can significantly reduce the transmission of noise between rooms allowing for quiet comfort even in adjoining rooms
  • High density acoustic plasterboard can also be installed for an even greater sound absorbtion of up to 3RW for spaces that require maximum noise suppression

Fiberising technology absorbs external noise and increases thermal efficiency

  • Fiberising technology of New Generation SoundScreen not only absorbs high levels of sound but also increases thermal efficiency improving your energy consumption levels
  • SoundScreen in your external walls will significantly reduce thundering traffic noise and potential disturbance from the neighbours for complete home serenity

Sound dampening between interior floors for structural quietness

  • Isolating resilient mounts in the ceiling system can effectively counter annoying and disruptive airborne noise travelling between floors
  • Lower value sound impact performance index for less noise carried throughout the structure

The Bradford Insulation (CSR) 70 year Guarantee for trusted quality assurance

  • Bradford Insulation (CSR) trusted quality and manufacturing skill with 70 year guarantee
  • Approved insulation partner of the National Asthma Council Australia’s Sensitive Choice program for suitable use in homes of asthma and allergy sufferers

Improved sound absorption from internal and external sources, New Generation SoundScreen offers peace and quiet with quality assurance.

SoundScreen

1.02 MB

Download
Display AddressHume, ACT

Canberra 1/33 Couranga Cres

02 6285 7400
Display AddressBeresfield, NSW

Newcastle Lot 110 Yangan Drive

02 4033 6250
Display AddressCoffs Harbour, NSW

Coffs Harbour 5 Elswick Place

02 6691 8600
Display AddressGlenfield Park, NSW

Wagga Wagga Unit 4, 137 Fernleigh Road

02 6931 2149
Display AddressIngleburn, NSW

Sydney Metro 55 Stennett Rd

1800 354 044
Display AddressNorth Albury, NSW

Albury 79 Batten Street

02 6067 9600
Display AddressOrange, NSW

Orange 5 Trappit Place

02 6363 4150
Display AddressTamworth, NSW

Tamworth Storage Facility 21 Kingsford Smith St

02 8785 5268
Display AddressUnanderra, NSW

Wollongong 19-21 Glastonbury Ave

02 4255 4250
Display AddressWest Gosford, NSW

Gosford Shop 4, 210 Manns Road

02 4370 2700
Display AddressBerrimah, NT

Darwin/Northern Territory Cnr Stuart Hwy & Angliss Rd

08 79229900
Display AddressBohle, QLD

Townsville 8 Enterprise St

07 4760 6800
Display AddressBrendale, QLD

Brisbane 4 Bradford Court

1300 760 233
Display AddressMawson Lakes, SA

Adelaide/South Australia Lot 100 Sharps Court

1300 760 233
Display AddressDerwent Park, TAS

Hobart/Tasmania 11 Farley St

03 6277 5400
Display AddressAlfredton, VIC

Ballarat 121 Learmonth St

03 5330 4200
Display AddressBreakwater, VIC

Geelong 38 Leather Street

03 5225 2600
Display AddressLong Gully, VIC

Bendigo Lot 4, Colling Court

03 4433 4500
Display AddressScoresby, VIC

Melbourne 7 Dalmore Drive

1300 760 233
Display AddressTraralgon, VIC

Traralgon 372 Princes Hwy

03 5192 3500
Display AddressWelshpool, WA

Perth/Western Australia 21 Sheffield Rd

08 9365 1600
