Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Oceania Glass Logo Colour background
Oceania Glass™
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Oceania Glass SolTech Exterior
Oceania Glass SolTech Exterior
|

SolTech™

Last Updated on 18 Jan 2023

SolTech™ Low E products offer improved thermal insulation and a choice of solar control performance with low visible light reflection. The range is designed for Australian climate regions and to help meet energy requirements. SolTech™ can keep the temperature of your room controlled, lowering your energy consumption and reducing the need for additional heating and cooling.

Overview
Description

SolTech™ Low E products offer improved thermal insulation and a choice of solar control performance with low visible light reflection. The range is designed for Australian climate regions and to help meet energy requirements.

SolTech™ can keep the temperature of your room controlled, lowering your energy consumption and reducing the need for additional heating and cooling.

Features:

  • Energy
  • Colour

Contact
Display AddressIngleburn, NSW

Syndey Merchandising 8 Williamson Rd

1800 337 000
Display AddressCranbourne, VIC

Melbourne Merchandising Building B, 20 Whitfield Boulevard

1800 337 000
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap