Quick Links
News
Genuine Hush – tested and certified acoustic glass
Australia’s leading brand of acoustic glass, Genuine Hush is highly specified and made exclusively by Oceania Glass™.
Oceania Glass™ water tower at Dandenong South – standing tall for over 60 years
Standing at about 42.5 metres in height, the water tower is over 60 years old and is a distinctive part of the industria...
Videos
Contact
Display AddressIngleburn, NSW
Syndey Merchandising 8 Williamson Rd1800 337 000
Display AddressCranbourne, VIC
Melbourne Merchandising Building B, 20 Whitfield Boulevard1800 337 000