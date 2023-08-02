Solid Colour
Overview
Make a bold statement or hide in plain sight by adding a solid colour finish to your acoustic treatments. The Autex Acoustics Solid Colour range gives you access to colour finishes across the whole spectrum. With paint, CMYK, and Pantone matching available, we can print to compliment your colour palette or create unique pieces tailored to your project. Utilising Autex’s state-of-the-art local printing capabilities and availability across a range of high-performance acoustic treatments, your customisation options are endless.
Features & Benefits
- Acoustics in disguise
- Suitable for wall and ceiling applications
- Easy to install
- Lightweight alternative to conventional materials
- Group 1 fire rating
- Safe, water-based, UV-cured ink
- Low VOC
- Low MOQ’s and short lead times
- Carbon neutral
- Endless customisation options
- Made in Australia
Specifications:
- Form: Cube™, Quietspace® Panel, Frontier™, Horizon™, Lanes™ | 100% polyester
- Panel sizing: 2400 mm x 1200 mm, 2700 mm x 1200 mm and custom lengths
- NRC: 0.45-0.85 & higher
- Recycled content: Minimum 60%
- Fire rating: Group 1 fire classification
- Application: Walls & ceilings
Custom panel lengths and prints are available on request.
Contact
New South Wales, Australian Capital Territory Suite 8, 03, 89 York Street1800 678 160
Queensland, Northern Territory 68 Business St1800 678 160
Victoria, Tasmania, Southern Australia 285 Swan St1800 678 160
Western Australia Unit 1, 398C Victoria Rd1800 678 160