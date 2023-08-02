Logo
Autex Acoustics
Autex Acoustics
Autex Solid Colour Sofa Set
Autex Solid Colour Blue
Autex Solid Colour Boardroom
Autex Solid Colour Green Kitchen
Autex Solid Colour Living Room Peach
Autex Solid Colour Space
Autex Solid Colour Warm Boardroom
Autex Solid Colour Workspace
Autex Solid Colour Living Room Red
Solid Colour

Last Updated on 02 Aug 2023

Make a bold statement or hide in plain sight by adding a solid colour finish to your acoustic treatments. The Autex Acoustics Solid Colour range gives you access to colour finishes across the whole spectrum. With paint, CMYK, and Pantone matching available, we can print to compliment your colour palette or create unique pieces tailored to your project.

Overview
Description

Make a bold statement or hide in plain sight by adding a solid colour finish to your acoustic treatments. The Autex Acoustics Solid Colour range gives you access to colour finishes across the whole spectrum. With paint, CMYK, and Pantone matching available, we can print to compliment your colour palette or create unique pieces tailored to your project. Utilising Autex’s state-of-the-art local printing capabilities and availability across a range of high-performance acoustic treatments, your customisation options are endless.

Features & Benefits

  • Acoustics in disguise
  • Suitable for wall and ceiling applications
  • Easy to install
  • Lightweight alternative to conventional materials
  • Group 1 fire rating
  • Safe, water-based, UV-cured ink
  • Low VOC
  • Low MOQ’s and short lead times
  • Carbon neutral
  • Endless customisation options
  • Made in Australia

Specifications:

  • Form: Cube™, Quietspace® Panel, Frontier™, Horizon™, Lanes™ | 100% polyester
  • Panel sizing: 2400 mm x 1200 mm, 2700 mm x 1200 mm and custom lengths
  • NRC: 0.45-0.85 & higher
  • Recycled content: Minimum 60%
  • Fire rating: Group 1 fire classification
  • Application: Walls & ceilings

Custom panel lengths and prints are available on request.

Contact
Display AddressSydney, NSW

New South Wales, Australian Capital Territory Suite 8, 03, 89 York Street

1800 678 160
Display AddressYatala, QLD

Queensland, Northern Territory 68 Business St

1800 678 160
Display AddressRichmond, VIC

Victoria, Tasmania, Southern Australia 285 Swan St

1800 678 160
Display AddressMalaga, WA

Western Australia Unit 1, 398C Victoria Rd

1800 678 160
