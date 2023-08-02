Make a bold statement or hide in plain sight by adding a solid colour finish to your acoustic treatments. The Autex Acoustics Solid Colour range gives you access to colour finishes across the whole spectrum. With paint, CMYK, and Pantone matching available, we can print to compliment your colour palette or create unique pieces tailored to your project. Utilising Autex’s state-of-the-art local printing capabilities and availability across a range of high-performance acoustic treatments, your customisation options are endless.

Features & Benefits

Acoustics in disguise

Suitable for wall and ceiling applications

Easy to install

Lightweight alternative to conventional materials

Group 1 fire rating

Safe, water-based, UV-cured ink

Low VOC

Low MOQ’s and short lead times

Carbon neutral

Endless customisation options

Made in Australia

Specifications:

Form: Cube™, Quietspace® Panel, Frontier™, Horizon™, Lanes™ | 100% polyester

Cube™, Quietspace® Panel, Frontier™, Horizon™, Lanes™ | 100% polyester Panel sizing: 2400 mm x 1200 mm, 2700 mm x 1200 mm and custom lengths

2400 mm x 1200 mm, 2700 mm x 1200 mm and custom lengths NRC: 0.45-0.85 & higher

0.45-0.85 & higher Recycled content: Minimum 60%

Minimum 60% Fire rating: Group 1 fire classification

Group 1 fire classification Application: Walls & ceilings

Custom panel lengths and prints are available on request.