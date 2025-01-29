Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
SAS Supplier Group Pty Ltd
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Solid Aluminium: The gold standard for the Australian environment
Decorative Film Bar
Decorative Film Coffee Lounge
Decorative Film Dining Room
Decorative Film Wall
Internal Decorative Film
Solid Aluminium: The gold standard for the Australian environment
Decorative Film Bar
Decorative Film Coffee Lounge
Decorative Film Dining Room
Decorative Film Wall
Internal Decorative Film

Solid Aluminium: The gold standard for the Australian environment

Last Updated on 29 Jan 2025

Building regulations are becoming more challenging for Architects, Builders & Specifiers. Naturally, a non-combuistible fire rating is at the top of the list. However, durability, acoustics, aesthetics and the ability to withstand the harsh Australian environment are also non-negotiable features when choosing cladding.

Overview
Description

Building regulations are becoming more challenging for Architects, Builders & Specifiers. Naturally, a non-combuistible fire rating is at the top of the list. However, durability, acoustics, aesthetics and the ability to withstand the harsh Australian environment are also non-negotiable features when choosing cladding.

100% Compliant

100% Durable

100% Sustainable

100% Non-Combustible solid aluminium cladding build to Australian Standard

5052 Marine Grade Aluminium for Harsh Australian environments

90% of Australian construction happens in coastal environments. AI's 5052 marine grade aluminium sheets have excellent strength and corrosion resistance to withstand salty, marine exposure.

5052 Grade Aluminium contains nominally 2.5% magnesium & 0.25% chromium. It is lightweight, excellent electrical and thermal conductivity, high corrosion resistance and durable.

AS-1530-1-Icon-Black.png AS-1530-3-Icon-Black.png

Contact
Display AddressSmithfield, NSW

Sydney Office 118 Long Street

1300 727 118
Display AddressAcacia Ridge, QLD

Brisbane Office 6/41 Bellrick Street

1300 727 118
Display AddressMelbourne, VIC

Melbourne Office 39-41 Overseas Drive

1300 727 118
Display AddressWelshpool, WA

Perth Office 31 Fargo Way

1300 727 118
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap