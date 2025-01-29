Solid Aluminium: The gold standard for the Australian environment
Last Updated on 29 Jan 2025
Building regulations are becoming more challenging for Architects, Builders & Specifiers. Naturally, a non-combuistible fire rating is at the top of the list. However, durability, acoustics, aesthetics and the ability to withstand the harsh Australian environment are also non-negotiable features when choosing cladding.
Overview
100% Compliant
100% Durable
100% Sustainable
100% Non-Combustible solid aluminium cladding build to Australian Standard
5052 Marine Grade Aluminium for Harsh Australian environments
90% of Australian construction happens in coastal environments. AI's 5052 marine grade aluminium sheets have excellent strength and corrosion resistance to withstand salty, marine exposure.
5052 Grade Aluminium contains nominally 2.5% magnesium & 0.25% chromium. It is lightweight, excellent electrical and thermal conductivity, high corrosion resistance and durable.
