Solibri Model Checker (SMC): The market leading solution for quality assurance and quality control
Last Updated on 13 Feb 2024
Central Innovation brings Solibri Model Checker (SMC) to the Australian and New Zealand market. The software rigorously analyses Building Information Models for integrity, quality and physical safety, and offers easy to-use visualisation via an intuitive walk-through functionality. SMC is a multi-disciplinary product that also facilitates collaboration with other market leading building and architectural software applications.
Overview
With a single mouse click, SMC x-rays the building model; reveals potential design flaws; highlights any clashing components; and checks building code and best practice compliance.
Solibri offers:
- Built-in support for IFC, compressed IFC and DWG formats
- Easy-to-use 3D navigation with walk-in mode
- Adjustable colour schemas
- Customisable user roles for SMEs
- Model revision comparison
- Escape route checking
- Classification of design issues into three groups, based on severity
- Quick search functionality.
