Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Central innovation
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Central Innovation Solibri
Central Innovation Solibri

Solibri Model Checker (SMC): The market leading solution for quality assurance and quality control

Last Updated on 13 Feb 2024

Central Innovation brings Solibri Model Checker (SMC) to the Australian and New Zealand market. The software rigorously analyses Building Information Models for integrity, quality and physical safety, and offers easy to-use visualisation via an intuitive walk-through functionality. SMC is a multi-disciplinary product that also facilitates collaboration with other market leading building and architectural software applications.

Overview
Description

Central Innovation brings Solibri Model Checker (SMC) to the Australian and New Zealand market. The software rigorously analyses Building Information Models for integrity, quality and physical safety, and offers easy to-use visualisation via an intuitive walk-through functionality.

With a single mouse click, SMC x-rays the building model; reveals potential design flaws; highlights any clashing components; and checks building code and best practice compliance.

SMC is a multi-disciplinary product that also facilitates collaboration with other market leading building and architectural software applications.

Solibri offers:

  • Built-in support for IFC, compressed IFC and DWG formats
  • Easy-to-use 3D navigation with walk-in mode
  • Adjustable colour schemas
  • Customisable user roles for SMEs
  • Model revision comparison
  • Escape route checking
  • Classification of design issues into three groups, based on severity
  • Quick search functionality.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Solibri

832.47 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressPymble, NSW

New South Wales Office Level 3, Building 2 20 Bridge Street

300 423 372
Display AddressEight Mile Plains, QLD

Queensland Office Garden City Office Park, Level 1 Building 21 2404 Logan Road

1300 423 372
Display AddressRoad Clayton, VIC

Victoria Office Suite 63 Building 6 195 Wellington

1300 423 372
Display AddressRedcliffe, WA

Western Australia Office 3/327 Great Eastern Highway

1300 423 372
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap