Solibri Model Checker (SMC): The market leading solution for quality assurance and quality control

Central Innovation brings Solibri Model Checker (SMC) to the Australian and New Zealand market. The software rigorously analyses Building Information Models for integrity, quality and physical safety, and offers easy to-use visualisation via an intuitive walk-through functionality.

With a single mouse click, SMC x-rays the building model; reveals potential design flaws; highlights any clashing components; and checks building code and best practice compliance.

SMC is a multi-disciplinary product that also facilitates collaboration with other market leading building and architectural software applications.

Solibri offers: