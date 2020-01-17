Logo
Verosol External Solar Control Roller Blind System High Ride Apartments
Verosol External Solar Control Roller Blind System High Rise Facade
Verosol External Solar Control Roller Blind System Residential
Verosol External Solar Control Roller Blind System Residential Patio Area
|

External roller blind systems

Last Updated on 17 Jan 2020

Verosol External Roller Blinds provide seamless integration of indoor and outdoor entertaining areas. Not only do they ensure privacy and comfort, they are ideal for enclosing alfresco areas, outdoor patios and balconies, whilst offering protection from the elements.

Overview
Description

Verosol External Roller Blinds provide seamless integration of indoor and outdoor entertaining areas. Not only do they ensure privacy and comfort, they are ideal for enclosing alfresco areas, outdoor patios and balconies, whilst offering protection from the elements.

Solar Control External Blinds

Solar Control External Blinds

On windows and doors, Verosol external roller blinds dramatically cut heat and glare. Mounted on the outside of a building, specifiers can select from a range of performance external fabrics based on colour and shading requirements.

Verosol external roller blinds provide insulation against the effects of heat and light delivering outstanding energy savings!

Installation & Control of External Roller Blinds

Verosol External Blinds incorporate unique features to simplify installation, improve reliability and provide the performance necessary to function for years to come. With aesthetics in mind, slim and compact fittings have been designed to integrate seamlessly with any style of architecture.

External Roller Blind Hardware System

  • Universal with guide wires,
  • Universal with guide wires and head box
  • Verolock with head box and side channels

Guide wire base fittings are available for masonry and timber, both with face and side mounting.

Each system is heavy duty, Verosol recommends the use of motorized control systems.

External Roller Blind Applications

In apartments fit-outs, Verosol external blinds reduce heat, glare and wind. They make balcony areas usable for entertaining and leisure, when the sun is directly on the facade.

In the residential home environment Verosol exterior roller blinds extend outdoor living spaces like verandas providing comfort via sun, glare and wind insulation.

Verosol provides Australia wide field support. Its fabrication & distribution hub located in Sydney .

Contact
Display AddressRevesby, NSW

Head Office PO Box PO Box 656

Display AddressRevesby, NSW

Head Office Australia 21 Amour

1800 011 176
Display AddressSouth Brisbane, QLD

Queensland Showroom 66 Merivale Street

1800 011 176
