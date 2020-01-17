External roller blind systems

Verosol External Roller Blinds provide seamless integration of indoor and outdoor entertaining areas. Not only do they ensure privacy and comfort, they are ideal for enclosing alfresco areas, outdoor patios and balconies, whilst offering protection from the elements.

Solar Control External Blinds

On windows and doors, Verosol external roller blinds dramatically cut heat and glare. Mounted on the outside of a building, specifiers can select from a range of performance external fabrics based on colour and shading requirements.

Verosol external roller blinds provide insulation against the effects of heat and light delivering outstanding energy savings!

Installation & Control of External Roller Blinds

Verosol External Blinds incorporate unique features to simplify installation, improve reliability and provide the performance necessary to function for years to come. With aesthetics in mind, slim and compact fittings have been designed to integrate seamlessly with any style of architecture.

External Roller Blind Hardware System

Universal with guide wires,

Universal with guide wires and head box

Verolock with head box and side channels



Guide wire base fittings are available for masonry and timber, both with face and side mounting.

Each system is heavy duty, Verosol recommends the use of motorized control systems.

External Roller Blind Applications

In apartments fit-outs, Verosol external blinds reduce heat, glare and wind. They make balcony areas usable for entertaining and leisure, when the sun is directly on the facade.

In the residential home environment Verosol exterior roller blinds extend outdoor living spaces like verandas providing comfort via sun, glare and wind insulation.

Verosol provides Australia wide field support. Its fabrication & distribution hub located in Sydney .