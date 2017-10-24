Solatube: SolaMaster Series
The Solatube SolaMaster Series uses advanced optical technologies to balance illumination intensity, consistency, and thermal performance while reducing system costs and maintenance.
Overview
Ideal for spaces with ceiling heights ranging from 2.5m - 9m, this versatile line of tubular daylighting devices can easily be used to complement traditional lighting equipment. A wide variety of options allows the potential to design the ideal daylighting system for any space.