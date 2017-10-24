Logo
Solatube SolaMaster Series Commercial Factory Plant
Solatube SolaMaster Series Commercial Warehouse
Solatube SolaMaster Series Detailed Image
Solatube SolaMaster Series Sports Hall Interior
Solatube: SolaMaster Series

Last Updated on 24 Oct 2017

The Solatube SolaMaster Series uses advanced optical technologies to balance illumination intensity, consistency, and thermal performance while reducing system costs and maintenance.

Overview
Description

The Solatube SolaMaster Series uses advanced optical technologies to balance illumination intensity, consistency, and thermal performance while reducing system costs and maintenance.

Ideal for spaces with ceiling heights ranging from 2.5m - 9m, this versatile line of tubular daylighting devices can easily be used to complement traditional lighting equipment. A wide variety of options allows the potential to design the ideal daylighting system for any space.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Leading The Industry-Residential Brochure

2.60 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Solamaster 330DS Data Sheet

219.02 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Solamaster 750DS Data Sheet

250.06 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Solatube SolaMaster Series Brochure

7.67 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

2/5 Wenban Place

131 619
