SolaMaster LED Series
Last Updated on 24 Oct 2017
The revolutionary SolaMaster LED System unites LEDS with Solatube's proven daylighting design. It uses advanced optical technologies to balance illumination intensity, consistency, and thermal performance while reducing system costs and maintenance.
Overview
Integrated LEDs are the perfect solution for spaces with closed ceilings. This versatile line of tubular daylighting devices can easily be utilised to design the ideal daylighting/night lighting system for any space.