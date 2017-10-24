Logo
Solatube Australia
Solatube Australia
Solatube Solamaster LED Series Commercial Kitchen
Solatube Solamaster LED Series Meeting Room
Solatube Solamaster LED Series School Classroom
Solatube Solamaster LED Series Supermarket Interior

SolaMaster LED Series

Last Updated on 24 Oct 2017

The revolutionary SolaMaster LED System unites LEDS with Solatube's proven daylighting design. It uses advanced optical technologies to balance illumination intensity, consistency, and thermal performance while reducing system costs and maintenance.

Description

The revolutionary SolaMaster LED System unites LEDS with Solatube's proven daylighting design. It uses advanced optical technologies to balance illumination intensity, consistency, and thermal performance while reducing system costs and maintenance.

Integrated LEDs are the perfect solution for spaces with closed ceilings. This versatile line of tubular daylighting devices can easily be utilised to design the ideal daylighting/night lighting system for any space.

Leading The Industry-Residential Brochure

2.60 MB

Solatube Brochure

9.77 MB

Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

2/5 Wenban Place

131 619
