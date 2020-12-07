Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Alspec
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Alspec Solaire Louvre External Facade Commercial Gym Building
Alspec Solaire Louvre Indooroopilly Shopping Centre Facade
Alspec Solaire Louvre Yellow Horizontal Building Facade
Alspec Solaire Louvre External Facade Commercial Gym Building
Alspec Solaire Louvre Indooroopilly Shopping Centre Facade
Alspec Solaire Louvre Yellow Horizontal Building Facade
|

Solaire™ Fixed Louvre: Louvres & solar control

Last Updated on 07 Dec 2020

The Solaire™ range of self-mating louvre fins have been developed to provide both architects and fabricators a flexible, yet simple solution to external solar control requirements that seamlessly integrate with Australia’s unique architectural landscape. The Solaire™ range has been built on the back of Alspec’s architectural systems knowledge, which balances the needs of both form and function.

Overview
Description

The Solaire™ range of self-mating louvre fins has been developed to provide both architects and fabricators a flexible, yet simple solution to external solar control requirements that seamlessly integrate with Australia’s unique architectural landscape.

By utilising a range of self mating clip together blades and accessories, the Solaire™ product can be used as:

  • Horizontal fins
  • Vertical blades
  • Window hoods

The Solaire™ range has been built on the back of Alspec’s architectural systems knowledge, which balances the needs of both form and function. Alspec’s design offers a robust solution that offers our customers an economical and flexible fabrication option. With countless configurable sizes and aesthetic possibilities, the Solaire™ range is the perfect solution for your next residential or commercial project.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Solaire™ Fixed Louvre

677.78 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressHume, ACT

Canberra Branch 1/28 Sheppard St

02 5134 3300
Display AddressLambton, NSW

Newcastle Branch 95 Griffiths Road

02 4952 9111
Display AddressBrendale, QLD

Brendale Branch 24 Doherty St,

07 3205 9911
Display AddressEdmonton, QLD

Cairns Branch 34-38 Hargreaves St

07 4037 6666
Display AddressMount Louisa, QLD

21 Carroll Street 21 Carroll Street

07 4447 1300
Display AddressSvensson Heights, QLD

Bundaberg Branch 17 Production Street,

07 4111 2000
Display AddressBeverley, SA

Adelaide Branch 1 Pope Court

08 8150 6960
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

Melbourne Branch 26-40 Pound Road West

03 8787 6333
Display AddressMalaga, WA

Perth Branch 30 Holder Way

08 9209 9100
Office AddressEastern Creek, NSW

Sydney Branch 3 Alspec Place

02 9834 9500
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap