Solaire™ Fixed Louvre: Louvres & solar control
Last Updated on 07 Dec 2020
The Solaire™ range of self-mating louvre fins have been developed to provide both architects and fabricators a flexible, yet simple solution to external solar control requirements that seamlessly integrate with Australia’s unique architectural landscape. The Solaire™ range has been built on the back of Alspec’s architectural systems knowledge, which balances the needs of both form and function.
Overview
By utilising a range of self mating clip together blades and accessories, the Solaire™ product can be used as:
- Horizontal fins
- Vertical blades
- Window hoods
The Solaire™ range has been built on the back of Alspec’s architectural systems knowledge, which balances the needs of both form and function. Alspec’s design offers a robust solution that offers our customers an economical and flexible fabrication option. With countless configurable sizes and aesthetic possibilities, the Solaire™ range is the perfect solution for your next residential or commercial project.
