Solaire™ Fixed Louvre: Louvres & solar control

The Solaire™ range of self-mating louvre fins has been developed to provide both architects and fabricators a flexible, yet simple solution to external solar control requirements that seamlessly integrate with Australia’s unique architectural landscape.

By utilising a range of self mating clip together blades and accessories, the Solaire™ product can be used as:

Horizontal fins

Vertical blades

Window hoods

The Solaire™ range has been built on the back of Alspec’s architectural systems knowledge, which balances the needs of both form and function. Alspec’s design offers a robust solution that offers our customers an economical and flexible fabrication option. With countless configurable sizes and aesthetic possibilities, the Solaire™ range is the perfect solution for your next residential or commercial project.