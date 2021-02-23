Groundfloor smart refrigerated lockers automate the management of chilled deliveries.

Our systems accept deliveries from all courier companies and retailers. Residents can know their fresh food deliveries, beverages, flowers, groceries, or temperature-sensitive medicines are securely waiting for them in chilled smart lockers at their home. At their own convenience, recipients can collect their deliveries contactlessly using a QR code.

Our smart refrigerated lockers have a temperature range of 1-6 degrees celsius and feature 8 doors. Modular and customisable, Groundfloor lockers are made of steel with high-quality powder coating. The full range of Groundfloor smart delivery lockers match for design consistency across any project: residential, mixed-use, commercial, retail or other developments.

Ask us about our thermal option available for any small, medium or large lockers.