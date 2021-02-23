Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Groundfloor Logo
Groundfloor
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
GroundFloor Refrigerated With Model
GroundFloor Refrigerated With Model

Smart refrigerated lockers

Last Updated on 23 Feb 2021

Groundfloor smart refrigerated lockers automate the management of chilled deliveries. Our systems accept deliveries from all courier companies and retailers. Residents can know their fresh food deliveries, beverages, flowers, groceries, or temperature-sensitive medicines are securely waiting for them in chilled smart lockers at their home.

Overview
Description

Groundfloor smart refrigerated lockers automate the management of chilled deliveries.

Our systems accept deliveries from all courier companies and retailers. Residents can know their fresh food deliveries, beverages, flowers, groceries, or temperature-sensitive medicines are securely waiting for them in chilled smart lockers at their home. At their own convenience, recipients can collect their deliveries contactlessly using a QR code.

Our smart refrigerated lockers have a temperature range of 1-6 degrees celsius and feature 8 doors. Modular and customisable, Groundfloor lockers are made of steel with high-quality powder coating. The full range of Groundfloor smart delivery lockers match for design consistency across any project: residential, mixed-use, commercial, retail or other developments.

Ask us about our thermal option available for any small, medium or large lockers.

Contact
Display AddressMelbourne, VIC

Level 27 101 Collins Street

03 9982 4462
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap