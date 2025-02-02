Smart Command®: Bluetooth enabled eco-system

Caroma has completed the ultimate smart bathroom plumbing eco-system with Caroma Smart Command®.

Caroma Smart Command® is an eco-system of Bluetooth enabled, cloud connected smart bathroom fixtures which provides building managers with never before seen data and insights into their buildings water usage. Enabling informed, proactive decision making to provide better more hygienic experiences for users, predict maintenance and help save every drop of water.

The Caroma Smart Command® eco-system comprises Bluetooth enabled; Touchless Tapware and Toilet Flush Panels, Smart electronic Urinal Rough ins, Intelligent Shower interfaces and an Australian first – Smart Leak Detection Valve. All which poll data in real time to the Smart Command Cloud where building/facilities managers can understand their water usage, track trends, run reports, receive alerts. Equipping them with all the information they need to actively manage their buildings continuous improvement and optimisation.

Pairing perfectly with the wider Caroma product portfolio of toilets, urinals, basins and more, Smart Command® can be deployed across any building wishing to take the next step in managing their buildings water use.

