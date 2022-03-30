Slimline architectural steel doors and windows
Last Updated on 30 Mar 2022
Extra slim profile system for industrial look and constructions in timeless design. The new forster presto XS profile system is an expansion of the non-insulated profile series, and incorporates slender profile face widths that allow for extremely thin constructions in a timeless design for internal and external applications.
Overview
With a wide range of profiles, fixed glazing, awning and casement windows, as well as flush and offset doors can be produced. For a special look, muntin bar profiles are available to reproduce heritage or delicate constructions. The coordinated range of accessories and fittings is easy to process and offers a high degree of safety in use. All opening elements include integrated seals for longevity and tight sealing.
The unique construction design enables tailor-made modular solutions for a wide range of interior applications. The ultra-slim forster presto XS profiles made of 100% steel, without additional insulators made of GRP or plastic, are particularly durable, sustainable and ecological because they are completely recyclable.