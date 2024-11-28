News
Greenhouse by Joost at Federation Square, Melbourne
TPS was engaged by Joost in early 2020 to create a large window for the kitchen in the Greenhouse.
Fully insulated fire rated windows at Bendigo Hospital
Installed in a fire rated wall, the windows incorporated the Forster Fuego insulated fire rated window system with Pilki...
Sustainability Awards
Q&A with Steve Woolcock, Director of Technical Protection Systems
We caught up with the visionary and director of TPS, Steve Woolcock, who explains why an excellent energy efficiency pro...
Unico: Thermally Broken Steel Framing Systems for a Comfortable and Environmentally Friendly Home
Energy efficiency has become one of the primary considerations for Australian homeowners, architects and designers. With...
Federation Square Greenhouse: the Future of the Sustainable Household is Here
Steve Woolcock and Joost Bakker met by accident on their daughter’s school excursion. The Director of Technical Protecti...
Physical and mental health while you work
Sustainable design in the commercial sphere has gone well beyond energy and water efficiency and recycled materials, to ...
Pets at work: Impacting staff wellbeing
With stress being a major problem at work, beneficial evidence is beginning to emerge on how pets can impact wellbeing a...
Co-working spaces as places for improved well-being
The introduction and development of co-working spaces over recent years has enabled people in small businesses to connec...
Technical Protection Systems Q+A with Steve Woolcock
Architecture and Design is proud to announce TPS as the official sponsor of the ‘Commercial Architecture (small)’ catego...