Verosol’s ground breaking SilverScreen roller blind fabrics reflect up to 85% of solar radiation, and are proudly Global GreenTag certified.

To ensure people’s wellbeing, creativity & productivity, it is essential to create an environment with good visual & occupant comfort. This is achieved when daylight exposure, vision out, heat & glare control are in balance. SilverScreen blind fabrics have been designed to support these requirements.

The immediate benefits of SilverScreen blind fabrics include:

Improved visual comfort for occupants

Dramatically reduced sunlight reflection on monitors, projectors and devices

Immediate cut in the effects of heat on occupants working near windows

Proven reduction in energy consumption associated with air-conditioning

Demonstrable pay-back period associated with energy savings

Connectivity with building automation

The blind fabrics are manufactured to satisfy a wide range of specification requirements:

Performance

SilverScreen 202 Performance provides up to 85% solar reflectance, with the highest glare control and energy savings. Both SilverScreen 202 and 205 Performance fabrics have been awarded Global GreenTag Best Environmental Practice PVC [BEP PVC] certification.

Performance with Vision Out

SilverScreen 203 Performance provides up to 82% solar reflectance with the best vision out characteristics.

SilverScreen 833 ClearView is PVC free, and provides 74% solar reflectance with exceptional vision out characteristics and a wide viewing angle. SilverScreen 833 ClearView has achieved both Global GreenTag GreenRate, and GreenTag Product Health Declaration [PHD] Platinum HealthRATE certification.

SilverScreen allows the use of dark interior colours for maximum vision out without loss of performance!

Cradle to Cradle Certified

SilverScreen 802 Enviro provides 74% solar reflectance, is PVC Free, Cradle to Cradle and Global GreenTag GreenRate certified.

Value

SilverScreen 103 Earth is PVC free and Global GreenTag certified for GreenRate and HealthRATE Platinum. SilverScreen 103 Earth provides 62% solar reflectance in a great value medium.

Decorative – Form + Function

SilverScreen Originals is a PVC free collection of solar control fabric offering 44% – 68% reflectance. These decorative fabrics are available as pleated and roller blinds. SilverScreen Originals have been awarded Global GreenTag GreenRate | Level A certification.

Verosol provides Australia wide field support. Its fabrication & distribution hub located in Sydney.