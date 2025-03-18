SilverScreen roller blind fabrics
Last Updated on 18 Mar 2025
Verosol’s ground breaking SilverScreen roller blind fabrics reflect up to 85% of solar radiation, and are proudly Global GreenTag certified. To ensure the wellbeing, creativity and productivity of people, it is essential to create an environment with good visual and occupant comfort.
- High Solar Reflectance and Glare Control
- Energy Efficiency and Environmental Benefits
- Excellent Vision Out with Comfort
Overview
Verosol’s ground breaking SilverScreen roller blind fabrics reflect up to 85% of solar radiation, and are proudly Global GreenTag certified.
To ensure people’s wellbeing, creativity & productivity, it is essential to create an environment with good visual & occupant comfort. This is achieved when daylight exposure, vision out, heat & glare control are in balance. SilverScreen blind fabrics have been designed to support these requirements.
The immediate benefits of SilverScreen blind fabrics include:
- Improved visual comfort for occupants
- Dramatically reduced sunlight reflection on monitors, projectors and devices
- Immediate cut in the effects of heat on occupants working near windows
- Proven reduction in energy consumption associated with air-conditioning
- Demonstrable pay-back period associated with energy savings
- Connectivity with building automation
The blind fabrics are manufactured to satisfy a wide range of specification requirements:
Performance
SilverScreen 202 Performance provides up to 85% solar reflectance, with the highest glare control and energy savings. Both SilverScreen 202 and 205 Performance fabrics have been awarded Global GreenTag Best Environmental Practice PVC [BEP PVC] certification.
Performance with Vision Out
SilverScreen 203 Performance provides up to 82% solar reflectance with the best vision out characteristics.
SilverScreen 833 ClearView is PVC free, and provides 74% solar reflectance with exceptional vision out characteristics and a wide viewing angle. SilverScreen 833 ClearView has achieved both Global GreenTag GreenRate, and GreenTag Product Health Declaration [PHD] Platinum HealthRATE certification.
SilverScreen allows the use of dark interior colours for maximum vision out without loss of performance!
Cradle to Cradle Certified
SilverScreen 802 Enviro provides 74% solar reflectance, is PVC Free, Cradle to Cradle and Global GreenTag GreenRate certified.
Value
SilverScreen 103 Earth is PVC free and Global GreenTag certified for GreenRate and HealthRATE Platinum. SilverScreen 103 Earth provides 62% solar reflectance in a great value medium.
Decorative – Form + Function
SilverScreen Originals is a PVC free collection of solar control fabric offering 44% – 68% reflectance. These decorative fabrics are available as pleated and roller blinds. SilverScreen Originals have been awarded Global GreenTag GreenRate | Level A certification.
Verosol provides Australia wide field support. Its fabrication & distribution hub located in Sydney.
Downloads
103 SilverScreen Earth Specification
1.45 MB
202 SilverScreen Performance Specification
1.55 MB
203 SilverScreen Performance Vision
1.00 MB
205 SilverScreen Performance Specification
1.64 MB
802 SilverScreen Enviro Specification
1.84 MB
833 SilverScreen ClearView Specification
3.17 MB
SilverScreen Brochure
1.16 MB
Contact
Head Office Australia 21 Amour1800 011 176
Queensland Showroom 66 Merivale Street1800 011 176