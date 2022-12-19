SikaTile®: 0% crystalline silica tile adhesive for improved air quality and better working conditions
Sika’s first sand and silica free tile and stone adhesive with patented DUST LESS® Technology that reduces airborne dust during mixing by up to 80% achieving improved air quality, better working conditions, less mess, and faster clean-up. Do not settle for anything less than a SikaTile® Secure Tiling System.
Overview
Beneath your feet is an entire system of layers that go together to create a quality flooring experience that should stand the test of time. System selection dictates the end result. The SikaTile® Secure Tiling System plays a critical role in the final appearance and service life of your installed floor. Do not settle for anything less than a SikaTile® Secure Tiling System.
SikaTile® is an innovative tile and stone installation product range that meets the unique challenges and performance requirements of installers. From an efflorescence inhibiting primer with Crystalline Technology to a fibre reinforced membrane for superior strength to a safer, environmentally friendly, Dustless® dry mix adhesive with 0% Crystalline Silica, your tiling system is secure with SikaTile®.
SikaTile® Product Range:
- SikaTile®-010 Secure Prime
- SikaTile®-110 Secure Proof
- SikaTile®-410 Secure Set
A SikaTile® Secure Tiling System:
- Internal wet areas such as bathrooms, kitchens and laundries
- Internal dry areas such as living areas
- External wet areas such as balconies and patios
