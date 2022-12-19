Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Sika Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Sika SikaTile 010 Secure Prime 5L
Sika SikaTile 110 Secure Proof 15L Pail
Sika SikaTile 410 Secure Set 20kg
Sika SikaTile Bathroom Hero Image
Sika SikaTile External Wet Area System Floor
Sika SikaTile Internal Dry Area System Wall
Sika SikaTile Internal Wet Area System Wall
Sika SikaTile 010 Secure Prime 5L
Sika SikaTile 110 Secure Proof 15L Pail
Sika SikaTile 410 Secure Set 20kg
Sika SikaTile Bathroom Hero Image
Sika SikaTile External Wet Area System Floor
Sika SikaTile Internal Dry Area System Wall
Sika SikaTile Internal Wet Area System Wall
|

SikaTile®: 0% crystalline silica tile adhesive for improved air quality and better working conditions

Last Updated on 19 Dec 2022

Sika’s first sand and silica free tile and stone adhesive with patented DUST LESS® Technology that reduces airborne dust during mixing by up to 80% achieving improved air quality, better working conditions, less mess, and faster clean-up. Do not settle for anything less than a SikaTile® Secure Tiling System.

Overview
Description

Sika’s first sand and Silica free tile and stone adhesive with patented DUST LESS® Technology that reduces airborne dust during mixing by up to 80% achieving improved air quality, better working conditions, less mess, and faster clean-up.

Beneath your feet is an entire system of layers that go together to create a quality flooring experience that should stand the test of time. System selection dictates the end result. The SikaTile® Secure Tiling System plays a critical role in the final appearance and service life of your installed floor. Do not settle for anything less than a SikaTile® Secure Tiling System.

SikaTile® is an innovative tile and stone installation product range that meets the unique challenges and performance requirements of installers. From an efflorescence inhibiting primer with Crystalline Technology to a fibre reinforced membrane for superior strength to a safer, environmentally friendly, Dustless® dry mix adhesive with 0% Crystalline Silica, your tiling system is secure with SikaTile®.

SikaTile® Product Range:

  • SikaTile®-010 Secure Prime
  • SikaTile®-110 Secure Proof
  • SikaTile®-410 Secure Set

A SikaTile® Secure Tiling System:

  • Internal wet areas such as bathrooms, kitchens and laundries
  • Internal dry areas such as living areas
  • External wet areas such as balconies and patios

{^youtubevideo|(width)425|(height)264|(rel)True|(autoplay)False|(fs)True|(url)http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2DpzGyHpSU|(loop)False^}

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
SikaTile

4.51 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

Head Office 55 Elizabeth St

1300 22 33 48
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

New South Wales Sales Office 122 Newton Road

02 9725 1700
Display AddressWetherill Park NSW 2164, NSW

New South Wales Manufacturing 67 Elizabeth Street

02 9616 3000
Display AddressBrendale, QLD

Queensland Manufacturing 6 Mackie Way

07 3633 9253
Display AddressPinkenba, QLD

Queensland Sales Office 30 Parker Court

07 3633 9222
Display AddressGepps Cross, SA

South Australia Sales Office 28 Kenworth Road

08 8162 6100
Display AddressPara Hills, SA

South Australia Manufacturing 1-2/28 Maxwell Road

08 8349 4955
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

Victoria Manufacturing 71-75 Licola Cres.

03 8791 8300
Display AddressKeysborough, VIC

Victoria Sales Office 33 Fiveways Blvd.

03 9797 0600
Display AddressBibra Lake, WA

Western Australia Office 61 Bushland Ridge

08 9395 5300
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap