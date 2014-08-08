Logo
​SikaProof® A: Waterproofing of basements and other below ground concrete structures

Last Updated on 08 Aug 2014

SikaProof® A is a fully and permanently bonded composite sheet waterproofing membrane system consisting of an embossed membrane laminated with a unique sealant grid and a non-woven fleece. SikaProof® A is cold-applied and pre-applied, as it is installed without heat or open flames, before the steel reinforcement is fixed and the concrete is poured.

Overview
Description

SikaProof® A is a fully and permanently bonded composite sheet waterproofing membrane system consisting of an embossed membrane laminated with a unique sealant grid and a non-woven fleece. SikaProof® A is cold-applied and pre-applied, as it is installed without heat or open flames, before the steel reinforcement is fixed and the concrete is poured.

For waterproofing of basements and other below ground concrete structures, SikaProof® A protects against groundwater ingress:

  • Below ground concrete slabs
  • Below ground walls with both single and double-faced formwork
  • Extensions and reconstruction works
  • For prefabricated constructions

All structures, whether a house, high rise shopping centre or apartment buildings require some form of waterproofing to ensure no water ingress into basement levels. The system is used particularly for new constructions but also for extensions, some remedial works and prefabricated constructions.

SikaProof® A is a FPO based, fully bonded composite membrane, which incorporates an innovative sealant grid design and non-woven polypropylene fleece layer:

  • No lateral water migration is possible between the concrete and the membrane
  • Easy to install with full adhered joints with no welding required
  • Weathering resistance and temporary UV stability during installation
  • High resistance to ageing
  • High flexibility, including at low temperatures
  • High resistance to mechanical impact
  • Resistant to aggressive mediums in natural ground water and soil
  • Bitumen resistant
  • Can be combined and securely connected to other Sika waterproofing systems

The innovative and unique system creates a full and durable mechanical bond effect, which is created when the fleece is completely embedded in the fresh concrete. As a result, the sealant prevents any lateral water underflow and migration between the SikaProof® A membrane system and the structural concrete. Multiple sheets are joined and connected using SikaProof® adhesive strips and tape.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
SikaProof A

4.93 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
SikaProof A Product Sheet

156.78 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

Head Office 55 Elizabeth St

1300 22 33 48
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

New South Wales Sales Office 122 Newton Road

02 9725 1700
Display AddressWetherill Park NSW 2164, NSW

New South Wales Manufacturing 67 Elizabeth Street

02 9616 3000
Display AddressBrendale, QLD

Queensland Manufacturing 6 Mackie Way

07 3633 9253
Display AddressPinkenba, QLD

Queensland Sales Office 30 Parker Court

07 3633 9222
Display AddressGepps Cross, SA

South Australia Sales Office 28 Kenworth Road

08 8162 6100
Display AddressPara Hills, SA

South Australia Manufacturing 1-2/28 Maxwell Road

08 8349 4955
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

Victoria Manufacturing 71-75 Licola Cres.

03 8791 8300
Display AddressKeysborough, VIC

Victoria Sales Office 33 Fiveways Blvd.

03 9797 0600
Display AddressBibra Lake, WA

Western Australia Office 61 Bushland Ridge

08 9395 5300
