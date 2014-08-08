SikaProof® A is a fully and permanently bonded composite sheet waterproofing membrane system consisting of an embossed membrane laminated with a unique sealant grid and a non-woven fleece. SikaProof® A is cold-applied and pre-applied, as it is installed without heat or open flames, before the steel reinforcement is fixed and the concrete is poured.

For waterproofing of basements and other below ground concrete structures, SikaProof® A protects against groundwater ingress:

Below ground concrete slabs

Below ground walls with both single and double-faced formwork

Extensions and reconstruction works

For prefabricated constructions

All structures, whether a house, high rise shopping centre or apartment buildings require some form of waterproofing to ensure no water ingress into basement levels. The system is used particularly for new constructions but also for extensions, some remedial works and prefabricated constructions.

SikaProof® A is a FPO based, fully bonded composite membrane, which incorporates an innovative sealant grid design and non-woven polypropylene fleece layer:

No lateral water migration is possible between the concrete and the membrane

Easy to install with full adhered joints with no welding required

Weathering resistance and temporary UV stability during installation

High resistance to ageing

High flexibility, including at low temperatures

High resistance to mechanical impact

Resistant to aggressive mediums in natural ground water and soil

Bitumen resistant

Can be combined and securely connected to other Sika waterproofing systems

The innovative and unique system creates a full and durable mechanical bond effect, which is created when the fleece is completely embedded in the fresh concrete. As a result, the sealant prevents any lateral water underflow and migration between the SikaProof® A membrane system and the structural concrete. Multiple sheets are joined and connected using SikaProof® adhesive strips and tape.