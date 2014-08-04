Sikalastic®: Car park deck waterproofing systems
Sikalastic® car park deck waterproofing systems have been designed and developed for both internal and external use for new and refurbished car parks. The requirements for waterproofing and wearing surfaces for exposed areas are to prevent the ingress of water and chlorides and offer a long term solution for refurbishment and new build structures.
Overview
Sikalastic® car park deck waterproofing have been designed and developed for both internal and external use. The economical and easy to use systems are ideal for the new build and refurbishment of car park structures.
The car park deck systems include the following products from Sika:
- Sikafloor® 160 Primer
- Sikalastic® 488 and/or Sikalastic® 488SL waterproofing layers
- Wear Coat: Sikalastic® 489
- Top Coat: Sikalastic® 489
The requirements for waterproofing and wearing surfaces for exposed areas are to prevent the ingress of water and chlorides and offer a long term solution for refurbishment and new build structures. For effective waterproofing, crack-bridging properties are necessary alone with high levels of abrasion resistance.
The range is suitable for vehicular traffic and offers UV stability and colour fast properties
- High shore A value
- Single pack and easy to use
- Elastic crack-bridging
- Low VOC
Sikalastic® 488 is a high performance, hand-applied and moisture curing polyurethane waterproofing membrane
- Seamless membrane with a high resistance to puncture and standing water
- Quick, tack free surface
- Elastomeric behaviour
Sikalastic® 489 is an abrasion resistant polyurethane top coat that is ideal for vehicular traffic areas
- High reflectivity for optimal energy efficiency
- Easy to use and apply
- High resistance to puncture and chemicals
- >150% elongation and ease of cleaning
When identifying the ideal waterproofing systems, the perfect joint sealants, or repair and protection of concrete or steel structures, Sika has the right solutions. A global organisation with more than 100 production and marketing sites in over 70 countries, Sika is the most complete and competent partner for waterproofing new build and refurbishment of car parking structures.
