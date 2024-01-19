Polyurethane Polymer Technology – Purform

Sikaflex PRO-3 Purform is the first choice for professional sealant applicators and flooring contractors when sealing joint configurations in floors, walls and civil engineering structures.

Sikaflex PRO-3 Purform unifies fast development of mechanical properties with good compatibility, weathering and chemical resistance and ultra-low emissions making it ready fast, clean, long lived and low impact.

Ready fast: Rapid buildup of hardness and strength, at lower-than-average temperatures

Long life: High resistance to hot and humid conditions

Clean: Non-staining on many natural stones and compatible with most substrates

Low impact: Ultra-low monomeric diisocyanate content (REACH 2023 compliant)

Sikaflex PRO-3 Purform is a moisture-curing, elastic polyurethane sealant.

Sikaflex PRO-3 Purform PowerCure is a moisture booster pack that accelerates the curing time of Sikaflex PRO-3 Purform.