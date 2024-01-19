Sikaflex® PRO-3 Purform®: All the pieces for reliable and durable sealing
Last Updated on 19 Jan 2024
Sikaflex PRO-3 Purform is the first choice for professional sealant applicators and flooring contractors when sealing joint configurations in floors, walls and civil engineering structures. It is a moisture-curing, elastic polyurethane sealant that combines fast development of mechanical properties with good compatibility, weathering and chemical resistance and ultra-low emissions making it ready fast, clean, long lived and low impact.
Overview
Polyurethane Polymer Technology – Purform
Sikaflex PRO-3 Purform is the first choice for professional sealant applicators and flooring contractors when sealing joint configurations in floors, walls and civil engineering structures.
Sikaflex PRO-3 Purform unifies fast development of mechanical properties with good compatibility, weathering and chemical resistance and ultra-low emissions making it ready fast, clean, long lived and low impact.
- Ready fast: Rapid buildup of hardness and strength, at lower-than-average temperatures
- Long life: High resistance to hot and humid conditions
- Clean: Non-staining on many natural stones and compatible with most substrates
- Low impact: Ultra-low monomeric diisocyanate content (REACH 2023 compliant)
Sikaflex PRO-3 Purform is a moisture-curing, elastic polyurethane sealant.
Sikaflex PRO-3 Purform PowerCure is a moisture booster pack that accelerates the curing time of Sikaflex PRO-3 Purform.
Contact
Head Office 55 Elizabeth St1300 22 33 48
New South Wales Sales Office 122 Newton Road02 9725 1700
New South Wales Manufacturing 67 Elizabeth Street02 9616 3000
Queensland Manufacturing 6 Mackie Way07 3633 9253
Queensland Sales Office 30 Parker Court07 3633 9222
South Australia Sales Office 28 Kenworth Road08 8162 6100
South Australia Manufacturing 1-2/28 Maxwell Road08 8349 4955
Victoria Manufacturing 71-75 Licola Cres.03 8791 8300
Victoria Sales Office 33 Fiveways Blvd.03 9797 0600
Western Australia Office 61 Bushland Ridge08 9395 5300