Sika Purform
Sika Purform Powercure
Sika Purform
Sika Purform Powercure
||

Sikaflex® PRO-3 Purform®: All the pieces for reliable and durable sealing

Last Updated on 19 Jan 2024

Sikaflex PRO-3 Purform is the first choice for professional sealant applicators and flooring contractors when sealing joint configurations in floors, walls and civil engineering structures. It is a moisture-curing, elastic polyurethane sealant that combines fast development of mechanical properties with good compatibility, weathering and chemical resistance and ultra-low emissions making it ready fast, clean, long lived and low impact.

Overview
Description

Polyurethane Polymer Technology – Purform

Sikaflex PRO-3 Purform is the first choice for professional sealant applicators and flooring contractors when sealing joint configurations in floors, walls and civil engineering structures.

Sikaflex PRO-3 Purform unifies fast development of mechanical properties with good compatibility, weathering and chemical resistance and ultra-low emissions making it ready fast, clean, long lived and low impact.

  • Ready fast: Rapid buildup of hardness and strength, at lower-than-average temperatures
  • Long life: High resistance to hot and humid conditions
  • Clean: Non-staining on many natural stones and compatible with most substrates
  • Low impact: Ultra-low monomeric diisocyanate content (REACH 2023 compliant)

Sikaflex PRO-3 Purform is a moisture-curing, elastic polyurethane sealant.

Sikaflex PRO-3 Purform PowerCure is a moisture booster pack that accelerates the curing time of Sikaflex PRO-3 Purform.

Contact
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

Head Office 55 Elizabeth St

1300 22 33 48
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

New South Wales Sales Office 122 Newton Road

02 9725 1700
Display AddressWetherill Park NSW 2164, NSW

New South Wales Manufacturing 67 Elizabeth Street

02 9616 3000
Display AddressBrendale, QLD

Queensland Manufacturing 6 Mackie Way

07 3633 9253
Display AddressPinkenba, QLD

Queensland Sales Office 30 Parker Court

07 3633 9222
Display AddressGepps Cross, SA

South Australia Sales Office 28 Kenworth Road

08 8162 6100
Display AddressPara Hills, SA

South Australia Manufacturing 1-2/28 Maxwell Road

08 8349 4955
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

Victoria Manufacturing 71-75 Licola Cres.

03 8791 8300
Display AddressKeysborough, VIC

Victoria Sales Office 33 Fiveways Blvd.

03 9797 0600
Display AddressBibra Lake, WA

Western Australia Office 61 Bushland Ridge

08 9395 5300
