Signature Floors Kate Banazi Aperture
Signature Floors Kate Banazi Aperture Detail
Signature Floors Kate Banazi Digital Axi Landscape
Signature Floors Kate Banazi Digital Di Broadloom
Signature Floors Kate Banazi Digital Di Modular
Signature Floors Kate Banazi Maps
Signature Floors Kate Banazi Maps Detail
Signature Floors Kate Banazi Network
Signature Floors Kate Banazi Network Axi Landscape
Signature Floors Kate Banazi Network Detail
Signature Floors Kate Banazi Network Di Broadloom
Signature Floors Kate Banazi Network Di Modular
Signature Floors Kate Banazi Pulsar
Signature Floors Kate Banazi Roof Grids
Signature Floors Kate Banazi Roof Grids Detail
Signature Studio Designer Collaboration Series Volume Three: Kate Banazi

Last Updated on 24 Mar 2025

Kate Banazi is a versatile artist skilled in printmaking, sculpture, and painting. She explores light, colour, movement, and shadows, abstracting them into linear shapes that create captivating, mesmerising visuals, inviting deeper viewer engagement.

Overview
Description

Kate Banazi is a diverse multi faceted artist, known for her practice with printmaking, sculpture and painting. She delves into the realms of light, colour and graphic motifs in an experimental and instinctively unpredictable way. With a deep appreciation for relationships, the body in space, movement and shadows, abstracting them to linear shapes, repeating overlaying and mesmeric, creating an entrancing visual effect teasing the viewer to take a closer look to reveal more.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Signature Floors Kate Banazi Brochure

9.71 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressMelbourne, VIC

Level 2/125 Flinders Ln

03 9401 0888
