Signature Studio Designer Collaboration Series Volume Three: Kate Banazi
Last Updated on 24 Mar 2025
Overview
Kate Banazi is a diverse multi faceted artist, known for her practice with printmaking, sculpture and painting. She delves into the realms of light, colour and graphic motifs in an experimental and instinctively unpredictable way. With a deep appreciation for relationships, the body in space, movement and shadows, abstracting them to linear shapes, repeating overlaying and mesmeric, creating an entrancing visual effect teasing the viewer to take a closer look to reveal more.