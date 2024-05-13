Signature Studio Designer Collaboration Series Volume Two: Megan Park

Megan Park is a Melbourne-based independent fashion designer renowned in the fashion world for her ultra-feminine and romantic fashion ensembles oozing with Parisian chic and bohemian wanderlust. Since her return to Melbourne a decade ago, she has continued to charm her audience with her sartorial creations. Each piece is congruently speckled with hand-embroidery and embellished work celebrating the integrity of that created by hand. She believes hand-worked pieces have depth and personality. Her pieces are designed to transcend time and passed down through generations, just like the craftmanship skill itself. She uncompromisingly wants her pieces to enhance her wearer's personality and not dictate them.