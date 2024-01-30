Logo
Signature Floors Maricor Maricar Brush Confetti Landscape
Signature Floors Maricor Maricar Camosquiggle Landscape
Signature Floors Maricor Maricar Die Injection Axi Landscape
Signature Floors Maricor Maricar Floral Embroidery
Signature Floors Maricor Maricar Floral Embroidery Landscape
Signature Floors Maricor Maricar Lucky Marble Landscape
Signature Floors Maricor Maricar Monoterazzo Landscape
Signature Floors Maricor Maricar Peony Landscape
Signature Floors Maricor Maricar Printed Tiles Landscape
Signature Floors Maricor Maricar Splodge Landscape
|

Signature Studio Designer Collaboration Series Volume Two: Maricor Maricar

Last Updated on 30 Jan 2024

Maricor and Maricar are multi-disciplinarian design partners and twin sisters, with a spectacular repertoire of work in bespoke hand-embroidered illustration, typography and stop motion animation. Preferring to be called “Maker of Things” the self-taught duo’s love for pattern, texture and colour is evident in all their creations, mosaicked in the world of publishing and advertising.

Description

Maricor and Maricar are multi-disciplinarian design partners and twin sisters, with a spectacular repertoire of work in bespoke hand-embroidered illustration, typography and stop motion animation. Preferring to be called “Maker of Things” the self-taught duo’s love for pattern, texture and colour is evident in all their creations, mosaicked in the world of publishing and advertising.

Working out of their eponymous studio in Sydney, they have a fervent following across the globe due to their impressive and unorthodox approach to combining the magic of needle and thread to create playful and vibrant embroidered wonders. Maricor Maricar X Signature Studio Axminster collection is available in seven beautiful designs and five colourways inspired by finding charm in the everyday. Made of 80% wool and 20% nylon they are ideal for a range of commercial applications and heavy traffic areas.

Display AddressMelbourne, VIC

Level 2/125 Flinders Ln

03 9401 0888
