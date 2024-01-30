Maricor and Maricar are multi-disciplinarian design partners and twin sisters, with a spectacular repertoire of work in bespoke hand-embroidered illustration, typography and stop motion animation. Preferring to be called “Maker of Things” the self-taught duo’s love for pattern, texture and colour is evident in all their creations, mosaicked in the world of publishing and advertising.

Working out of their eponymous studio in Sydney, they have a fervent following across the globe due to their impressive and unorthodox approach to combining the magic of needle and thread to create playful and vibrant embroidered wonders. Maricor Maricar X Signature Studio Axminster collection is available in seven beautiful designs and five colourways inspired by finding charm in the everyday. Made of 80% wool and 20% nylon they are ideal for a range of commercial applications and heavy traffic areas.