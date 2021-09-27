Capral Envy: Shower screen systems
Last Updated on 27 Sep 2021
The Envy Pivot and Sliding Shower screens are designed for custom installation and flexibility. Available as semi-frameless or fully framed enclosures with a number of configuration options to accommodate your specific project requirements.
Overview
The range includes:
Key features:
- Fully framed & semi-frameless options
- An extensive range of configurations
- Narrow frame suits mounting over a bath or narrow hob
- High quality stainless steel components
- Powder coated & Anodised finishes
- 90 and 135 Return Configurations
- Full height, dog leg and dog leg (with infill) return options
- Adjustable Corner Post (Fully Framed Showers) to angle return panels
- Sill-less option for selected showers (wheelchair access)
- Product commonality with the Envy Sliding Shower
Downloads
Contact
