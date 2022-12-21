Logo
Caroma Liano II Sensor Tap Soap Dispenser
Caroma Liano II Sensor Tap Soap Dispenser Wall Outlet
Caroma Urbane II-Liano II Sensor Taps Soap Dispensers Hero Image
Caroma Urbane II Sensor Tap Soap Dispenser Hob Outlet
Caroma Urbane II Sensor Taps Soap Dispensers Hob Outlet

Caroma Urbane II & Liano II sensor taps & soap dispensers

Last Updated on 21 Dec 2022

Combining the aesthetic appeal of the stunning Liano II and Urbane II collections, this new premium sensor tapware & soap dispenser range is the perfect balance of design and functionality creating the ultimate statement in your bathroom. The innovative touch-free range is both hygienic and economical with advanced technology ensuring water conservation and optimal germ control for optimal performance in demanding applications.

Overview
Description

