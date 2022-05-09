Self-cleaning Oven, 60cm, 16 Function

A highlight of the Fisher & Paykel collection, this Series 9 oven with touchscreen ensures that every dish is cooked to perfection.

Touchscreen guided cooking capability offers helpful tips for different food types as well as full recipes

85L total capacity with 16 oven functions including Roast and Pastry Bake

Moisture level control with ActiveVent™ technology

Pyrolytic self-cleaning function breaks down food residue for an easy clean

Cooking With Confidence

Our touchscreen interface provides an intuitive guided cooking experience that helps deliver perfect results, whether you’ve been cooking all your life or just starting out. Cook with a favourite method, a hero ingredient, or a go-to cooking function or recipe.

Generous Capacity

With a generous 85L total capacity, you can create several perfectly cooked dishes at once using multiple shelves.

Exceptional Performance

Our unique cooking technologies were developed to deliver perfect results. ActiveVent™ ensures optimised moisture levels, while AeroTech circulates heat evenly for a consistent temperature.

Multi-Function Flexibility

The cooking functions have each been tailored, tested, tweaked and perfected to ensure that no matter what you’re cooking, you’ve got the right heat to match. A food probe precisely monitors cooking in real time, giving you complete control.

Self Cleaning

Our pyrolytic self-cleaning technology breaks down food residue at a very high temperature, leaving a light ash that’s easily removed with a damp cloth. The enamel coated side racks don't need to be removed when using this function.

Design Freedom

Available in an elegant black or a stylish black with stainless steel, this oven is designed to fit seamlessly into your kitchen. Premium materials and detailing support a cohesive, considered kitchen design.