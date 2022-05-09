Self-cleaning oven
A highlight of the Fisher & Paykel collection, this Series 9 oven with touchscreen ensures that every dish is cooked to perfection.
Overview
Self-cleaning Oven, 60cm, 16 Function
- Touchscreen guided cooking capability offers helpful tips for different food types as well as full recipes
- 85L total capacity with 16 oven functions including Roast and Pastry Bake
- Moisture level control with ActiveVent™ technology
- Pyrolytic self-cleaning function breaks down food residue for an easy clean
Cooking With Confidence
Our touchscreen interface provides an intuitive guided cooking experience that helps deliver perfect results, whether you’ve been cooking all your life or just starting out. Cook with a favourite method, a hero ingredient, or a go-to cooking function or recipe.
Generous Capacity
With a generous 85L total capacity, you can create several perfectly cooked dishes at once using multiple shelves.
Exceptional Performance
Our unique cooking technologies were developed to deliver perfect results. ActiveVent™ ensures optimised moisture levels, while AeroTech circulates heat evenly for a consistent temperature.
Multi-Function Flexibility
The cooking functions have each been tailored, tested, tweaked and perfected to ensure that no matter what you’re cooking, you’ve got the right heat to match. A food probe precisely monitors cooking in real time, giving you complete control.
Self Cleaning
Our pyrolytic self-cleaning technology breaks down food residue at a very high temperature, leaving a light ash that’s easily removed with a damp cloth. The enamel coated side racks don't need to be removed when using this function.
Design Freedom
Available in an elegant black or a stylish black with stainless steel, this oven is designed to fit seamlessly into your kitchen. Premium materials and detailing support a cohesive, considered kitchen design.
