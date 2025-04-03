Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Carinya Residential Windows & Doors
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Select Range Residential Living Room Double Hung Window
Select Range Residential Living Room Double Hung Window Closed
Select Range Residential Living Room Double Hung Window Opening
Select Range Residential Living Room Double Hung Window
Select Range Residential Living Room Double Hung Window Closed
Select Range Residential Living Room Double Hung Window Opening

Carinya Select: Double hung window

Last Updated on 03 Apr 2025

The Carinya Select Double Hung Window combines modern design with superior durability. Featuring a 92mm frame for large openings, integrated screening, easy-clean removable sashes, and advanced weather protection, it also meets BAL40, Kid Safe, and acoustic compliance standards for enhanced safety and performance.

  • Product checkBAL40 Rated
  • Product checkKid Safe
  • Product checkAcoustic Compliance
Overview
Description

The Carinya Select Double Hung Window is a distinctive combination of modern design and superior durability, setting a new benchmark in the residential category.

With a generous 92mm frame width, this window is designed for large openings up to 2.2 metres tall and 1 metre wide, providing a robust yet stylish solution. The wide frame also allows for integrated screening, ensuring a clean, streamlined aesthetic.

Innovative features & performance

  • Effortless Cleaning: Both top and bottom sashes can be easily removed using special take-out clips and a heavy-duty sash balance system, making maintenance simple.

  • Durability & Attention to Detail: Bump stops prevent frame damage, while end caps conceal sharp corners. Internal and external weather flaps hide drainage slots and reduce insect intrusion.

  • Enhanced Comfort & Protection: Full perimeter weather piles minimise air infiltration, improving acoustic performance and energy efficiency.

Specifications

Last Updated on 03 Apr 2025

  • Maximum Sash Height: 1191mm Maximum Sash Width: 1000mm Maximum Glazed Thickness: 10.5mm or 18mm IGU Maximum Sash Weight: 20kg Frame width available in 92mm
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Double Hung Window

2.55 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressEastern Creek, NSW

Head Office 3 Alspec Place

1300 257 732
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap