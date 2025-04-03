Carinya Select: Double hung window
The Carinya Select Double Hung Window combines modern design with superior durability. Featuring a 92mm frame for large openings, integrated screening, easy-clean removable sashes, and advanced weather protection, it also meets BAL40, Kid Safe, and acoustic compliance standards for enhanced safety and performance.
- BAL40 Rated
- Kid Safe
- Acoustic Compliance
Overview
The Carinya Select Double Hung Window is a distinctive combination of modern design and superior durability, setting a new benchmark in the residential category.
With a generous 92mm frame width, this window is designed for large openings up to 2.2 metres tall and 1 metre wide, providing a robust yet stylish solution. The wide frame also allows for integrated screening, ensuring a clean, streamlined aesthetic.
Innovative features & performance
Effortless Cleaning: Both top and bottom sashes can be easily removed using special take-out clips and a heavy-duty sash balance system, making maintenance simple.
Durability & Attention to Detail: Bump stops prevent frame damage, while end caps conceal sharp corners. Internal and external weather flaps hide drainage slots and reduce insect intrusion.
Enhanced Comfort & Protection: Full perimeter weather piles minimise air infiltration, improving acoustic performance and energy efficiency.
- Maximum Sash Height: 1191mm Maximum Sash Width: 1000mm Maximum Glazed Thickness: 10.5mm or 18mm IGU Maximum Sash Weight: 20kg Frame width available in 92mm