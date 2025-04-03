A premium solution for those seeking superior functionality and style in their alfresco area, the Carinya Select Top and Bottom Bi-Fold System offers flat sill options for smooth accessibility and optional mid rails with multi-point locking in a range of opening configurations.

For a modern designer look, Carinya Bi-Fold extrusions maintain a consistent 85mm wide face on both the stiles and rails, providing a balanced visual appearance and allowing for a vast array of hardware lock options. Commercial-grade spigots enhance strength and performance, ensuring durability and long-term reliability.



Innovative Bi-Fold System Options

Bottom Rolling Bi-Fold System: Utilises the F2/F3 Centor Bottom rolling hardware, eliminating the need for a structural beam required in top-hung systems. Ideal for renovations and new builds seeking an alfresco-style opening without additional structural costs.

Top Rolling Bi-Fold System: Features Alspec’s commercial-grade E2A Centor rolling hardware, a proven system in commercial projects. This option is ideal for new residential constructions requiring a top-hung solution.



Attention to Detail & Performance