Select Range Detailing Bifolding Door
Select Range Kitchen Hatch Bifolding Window
Select Range Residential Decking Bifolding Door
Select Range Residential Interior Exterior Bifolding Door
|

Carinya Select: Bi-fold windows & doors

Last Updated on 03 Apr 2025

The Carinya Select Top and Bottom Bi-Fold System offers a premium alfresco solution with flat sill options, multi-point locking, and a sleek 85mm wide frame. Featuring innovative Centor rolling hardware, it ensures superior strength, seamless design, BAL40 compliance, and optional retractable screening for insect protection.

  • Product checkBAL40 rated
  • Product checkCyclonic & acoustic compliance
  • Product checkKid safe
Overview
Description

A premium solution for those seeking superior functionality and style in their alfresco area, the Carinya Select Top and Bottom Bi-Fold System offers flat sill options for smooth accessibility and optional mid rails with multi-point locking in a range of opening configurations.

For a modern designer look, Carinya Bi-Fold extrusions maintain a consistent 85mm wide face on both the stiles and rails, providing a balanced visual appearance and allowing for a vast array of hardware lock options. Commercial-grade spigots enhance strength and performance, ensuring durability and long-term reliability.

Innovative Bi-Fold System Options

  • Bottom Rolling Bi-Fold System: Utilises the F2/F3 Centor Bottom rolling hardware, eliminating the need for a structural beam required in top-hung systems. Ideal for renovations and new builds seeking an alfresco-style opening without additional structural costs.

  • Top Rolling Bi-Fold System: Features Alspec’s commercial-grade E2A Centor rolling hardware, a proven system in commercial projects. This option is ideal for new residential constructions requiring a top-hung solution.
     

Attention to Detail & Performance

  • Concealed flush bolt brackets reduce visible fixings for a clean, seamless aesthetic.

  • Custom extrusion design allows smooth integration with door hardware.

  • Centor hardware is of the highest quality and backed by a 10-year warranty.

Specifications

Last Updated on 03 Apr 2025

  • Maximum Panel Height: 2400mm Maximum Panel Width: 900mm Maximum Glass Thickness: 10.5mm or 24mm IGU Maximum Panel Weight: 40kg (F2 & E2A) 80kg (F3 92mm Frame
Contact
Display AddressEastern Creek, NSW

Head Office 3 Alspec Place

1300 257 732
