SEFAR® Architecture Vision: Mesh laminated glass

SEFAR® Architecture Vision is a quality aluminium mesh laminated between two panes of glass resulting in decorative laminated panels like no other. The mesh comes in Aluminium, Printed Gold and Printed Copper and can be teamed up with regular glass, low iron or on the mirror back for the most striking splashbacks.

As a facade solution, SEFAR® acts as privacy glass from the outside with the ability to see out from the inside and can include solar interlayers. For balustrades, the mesh can be paired with a structural interlayer with toughening and double gazing options.

Applications for SEFAR® include:

Decorative panels

Splashbacks

Partitions

Balustrades

Facades

They are available in the following colours: