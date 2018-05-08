Logo
Glassworks Australia
Glassworks Australia
Glassworks Sefar Building Exterior
Glassworks Sefar Interior
Glassworks Sefar Railings
Glassworks Sefar Stairs
Glassworks Sefar Building Exterior
Glassworks Sefar Interior
Glassworks Sefar Railings
Glassworks Sefar Stairs
|||

SEFAR® Architecture Vision: Mesh laminated glass

Last Updated on 08 May 2018

SEFAR® Architecture Vision is a quality aluminium mesh laminated between two panes of glass resulting in decorative laminated panels like no other. The mesh comes in Aluminium, Printed Gold and Printed Copper and can be teamed up with regular glass, low iron or on the mirror back for the most striking splashbacks.

As a facade solution, SEFAR® acts as privacy glass from the outside with the ability to see out from the inside and can include solar interlayers. For balustrades, the mesh can be paired with a structural interlayer with toughening and double gazing options.

Applications for SEFAR® include:

  • Decorative panels
  • Splashbacks
  • Partitions
  • Balustrades
  • Facades

They are available in the following colours:

  • Aluminium (raw)
  • Printed Gold
  • Printed Copper
  • Printed Black
  • Custom colours/patterns

SEFAR®

Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

Office Address 8A Kitchen Rd

61 3 8788 5888
