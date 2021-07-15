School hydration solution: Bottle Fillers

Easily swapped with old bubblers

Hydration and wellbeing is a top priority for principals and teachers. We’re letting you know that Enware has developed and launched a range of bottle fillers, providing a great alternative to bubblers.

Our simple design means existing bubblers can be easily removed and your new bottle fillers installed in minutes. Students will find it easy to refill their water bottles regularly throughout the day, helping to ensure they stay well hydrated.

Principal Feedback

“Our new Enware bottle fillers have been a wonderful addition to our school… students have reported that they are drinking more… they are able to refill water bottles… because they consider the bottle fillers hygienic and easy to use.”

New push button activation option. Simple to use. Easy for students to fill and go.

Trough/ Mounting Types: Wallsend, Wallsend with lid, Wall mount, Hob mount

Activation Types: Push button, Cam action, Lever action