Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Enware Logo
Enware Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Enware Blue Bottle Filler
Enware Bottle Filler
Enware Blue Bottle Filler
Enware Bottle Filler

School hydration solution: Bottle Fillers

Last Updated on 15 Jul 2021

Hydration and wellbeing is a top priority for principals and teachers. We’re letting you know that Enware has developed and launched a range of bottle fillers, providing a great alternative to bubblers.

Overview
Description

Easily swapped with old bubblers

Hydration and wellbeing is a top priority for principals and teachers. We’re letting you know that Enware has developed and launched a range of bottle fillers, providing a great alternative to bubblers.

Our simple design means existing bubblers can be easily removed and your new bottle fillers installed in minutes. Students will find it easy to refill their water bottles regularly throughout the day, helping to ensure they stay well hydrated.

Principal Feedback

“Our new Enware bottle fillers have been a wonderful addition to our school… students have reported that they are drinking more… they are able to refill water bottles… because they consider the bottle fillers hygienic and easy to use.”

New push button activation option. Simple to use. Easy for students to fill and go.

Trough/ Mounting Types: Wallsend, Wallsend with lid, Wall mount, Hob mount

Activation Types: Push button, Cam action, Lever action

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Bottle Filler Brochure

3.06 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Bottle Filler Brochure 2020

785.99 KB

Download
Contact
Office AddressCaringbah, NSW

Enware Australia Pty Ltd (NSW Head Office) 9 Endeavour Road Caringbah

1300 369 273
Postal AddressCaringbah, NSW

NSW 9 Endeavour Rd

8536 4000
Postal AddressPinkenba, QLD

Enware Australia PO box 44

07 3637 6700
Postal AddressMile End, SA

8 William St

8536 4000
Postal AddressPort Melbourne, VIC

Unit E 6, 63-85 Turner street

03 9550 0300
Postal AddressBibra Lake, WA

Unit 2 37 Discovery Drive

8536 4000
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap