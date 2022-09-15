Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Allegion
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Allegion Schlage-eGO
Allegion Schlage-eGO Door
Allegion Schlage-eGO Phone
Allegion Schlage-eGO
Allegion Schlage-eGO Door
Allegion Schlage-eGO Phone
|

Schlage eGO Smart Hotel Lock

Last Updated on 15 Sep 2022

Designed specifically for the hospitality industry, the Schlage eGO Smart Hotel Lock makes guest access simple. Combined with Schlage Breeze Hotel, the Schlage eGO Smart Hotel Lock is a complete, electronic, guest and staff access system. Schlage eGO can be operated through the use of a card, or the Schlage Breeze Hotel app.

Overview
Description

Designed specifically for the hospitality industry, the Schlage eGO Smart Hotel Lock makes guest access simple.

Combined with Schlage Breeze Hotel, the Schlage eGO Smart Hotel Lock is a complete, electronic, guest and staff access system.

Schlage eGO can be operated through the use of a card, or the Schlage Breeze Hotel app. Schlage Breeze Hotel is a guest access system that brings the future of hotel locking to your fingertips. Create keys in just a couple of clicks, thanks to a simple and intuitive interface that highlights the functions you use most. Your data is always safe and accessible on the cloud with the Schlage Breeze Hotel app. No need for backups or lengthy system recovery procedures when rebooting.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Schlage eGO Access Hardware Brochure

1.85 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressMatraville, NSW

New South Wales Office Unit 24/30-32 Perry Street

Display AddressAdelaide, SA

South Australia Office 3-119 Hayward Street Torrensville

Display AddressBlackburn, VIC

Victoria Office 31-33 Alfred Street

Display AddressBelmont, WA

Western Australia Office Unit 1, 30 Wheeler Street

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap