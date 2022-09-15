Designed specifically for the hospitality industry, the Schlage eGO Smart Hotel Lock makes guest access simple.

Combined with Schlage Breeze Hotel, the Schlage eGO Smart Hotel Lock is a complete, electronic, guest and staff access system.

Schlage eGO can be operated through the use of a card, or the Schlage Breeze Hotel app. Schlage Breeze Hotel is a guest access system that brings the future of hotel locking to your fingertips. Create keys in just a couple of clicks, thanks to a simple and intuitive interface that highlights the functions you use most. Your data is always safe and accessible on the cloud with the Schlage Breeze Hotel app. No need for backups or lengthy system recovery procedures when rebooting.