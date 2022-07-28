When you choose a Sika Sarnafil roof, you choose more than a roofing solution. You choose expertise and experience of over 60 years. You choose people who put you first, your requirements and challenges – even the ones you may have not thought of. You choose peace of mind as we work with you at every stage from design to completion and beyond, delivering performance that lasts for decades.

Single-ply roof membranes are one of the most popular flat roofing materials, ideal for lightweight, cost-effective fast-track construction projects. They work well for a variety of projects with roofs of all shapes and sizes, including exposed roofs, green roofs, cool roofs, ballasted roofs and more, from large scale commercial projects such as airports and factories to a private house rooftop.

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) membrane advantages:

• Established technology with the longest track record

• Availability of products for exposed roofing applications with high fire ratings / extended fire resistance

• Easy to repair

• Possibility of customized design solutions (colors, profiles, and roof graphics)

• Homogeneous hot air-welded joints

• Easy to handle on site

• Suitable for use and exposure in different climatic conditions

• Fast installation independent of the weather

• Good vapor permeability

• Highly flexible

• Flame-free installation

• Recyclable

• Proven technology for over 60 years

Product range:

• Sarnacol System Adhesives

• Sarnafil G Membranes

• Sarnadisc Accessories