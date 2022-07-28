Logo
|

Sarnafil G: A single-ply membrane for roof waterproofing

Last Updated on 28 Jul 2022

When you choose a Sika Sarnafil roof, you choose more than a roofing solution. You choose expertise and experience of over 60 years. You choose people who put you first, your requirements and challenges – even the ones you may have not thought of.

Overview
Description

When you choose a Sika Sarnafil roof, you choose more than a roofing solution. You choose expertise and experience of over 60 years. You choose people who put you first, your requirements and challenges – even the ones you may have not thought of. You choose peace of mind as we work with you at every stage from design to completion and beyond, delivering performance that lasts for decades.

Single-ply roof membranes are one of the most popular flat roofing materials, ideal for lightweight, cost-effective fast-track construction projects. They work well for a variety of projects with roofs of all shapes and sizes, including exposed roofs, green roofs, cool roofs, ballasted roofs and more, from large scale commercial projects such as airports and factories to a private house rooftop.

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) membrane advantages:

• Established technology with the longest track record
• Availability of products for exposed roofing applications with high fire ratings / extended fire resistance
• Easy to repair
• Possibility of customized design solutions (colors, profiles, and roof graphics)
• Homogeneous hot air-welded joints
• Easy to handle on site
• Suitable for use and exposure in different climatic conditions
• Fast installation independent of the weather
• Good vapor permeability
• Highly flexible
• Flame-free installation
• Recyclable
• Proven technology for over 60 years

Product range:

• Sarnacol System Adhesives
• Sarnafil G Membranes
• Sarnadisc Accessories

Contact
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

Head Office 55 Elizabeth St

1300 22 33 48
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

New South Wales Sales Office 122 Newton Road

02 9725 1700
Display AddressWetherill Park NSW 2164, NSW

New South Wales Manufacturing 67 Elizabeth Street

02 9616 3000
Display AddressBrendale, QLD

Queensland Manufacturing 6 Mackie Way

07 3633 9253
Display AddressPinkenba, QLD

Queensland Sales Office 30 Parker Court

07 3633 9222
Display AddressGepps Cross, SA

South Australia Sales Office 28 Kenworth Road

08 8162 6100
Display AddressPara Hills, SA

South Australia Manufacturing 1-2/28 Maxwell Road

08 8349 4955
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

Victoria Manufacturing 71-75 Licola Cres.

03 8791 8300
Display AddressKeysborough, VIC

Victoria Sales Office 33 Fiveways Blvd.

03 9797 0600
Display AddressBibra Lake, WA

Western Australia Office 61 Bushland Ridge

08 9395 5300
