SAP: Solid Aluminium Panel

SAP is a 3mm solid aluminium non-combustible panel product manufactured from 5052-H32 Marine Grade Aluminium.

SAP is a compliant to AS1530.1 and is BCA Deemed to Satisfy non-combustible. SAP is a perfect choice for new building projects as well as for the replacement of non-compliant combustible panels.

SAP is pre-finished in a coil coated PVDF 70% Kynar coating. This means no powder-coating or other coating fabrication is required which provides additional benefits such as reduced cost, shorter lead times and no double handling.

Our colour range is extensive as are our custom matching capabilities. In addition to the wide range of finishes, SAP can also be rolled or curved, is high impact resistant, lightweight, highly durabile, cost effective and suitable for all weather conditions.

SAP is the perfect choice for high-rise buildings, hospitals and schools.