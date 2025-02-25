Logo
Aodeli SAP Solid Aluminium Panel HOTA
Aodeli SAP Solid Aluminium Panel Monterey Apartments
Aodeli SAP Solid Aluminium Panel 53 Albert Street
Aodeli SAP Solid Aluminium Panel Cairns Hospital
SAP: Solid Aluminium Panel

Last Updated on 25 Feb 2025

SAP is a 3mm solid aluminium non-combustible panel product manufactured from 5052-H32 Marine Grade Aluminium. SAP is a compliant to AS1530.1 and is BCA deemed to satisfy non-combustible. SAP is a perfect choice for new building projects as well as for the replacement of non-compliant combustible panels.

Overview
Description

SAP is a 3mm solid aluminium non-combustible panel product manufactured from 5052-H32 Marine Grade Aluminium.

SAP is a compliant to AS1530.1 and is BCA Deemed to Satisfy non-combustible. SAP is a perfect choice for new building projects as well as for the replacement of non-compliant combustible panels.

SAP is pre-finished in a coil coated PVDF 70% Kynar coating. This means no powder-coating or other coating fabrication is required which provides additional benefits such as reduced cost, shorter lead times and no double handling.

Our colour range is extensive as are our custom matching capabilities. In addition to the wide range of finishes, SAP can also be rolled or curved, is high impact resistant, lightweight, highly durabile, cost effective and suitable for all weather conditions.

SAP is the perfect choice for high-rise buildings, hospitals and schools.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Aodeli Product Range Brochure

5.04 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Aodeli SAP Product Brochure

886.45 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressOran Park, NSW

Sydney office 351 Oran Park Drive

1300 26 33 54
Display AddressStapylton, QLD

Queensland Head office Building 10 / 84 Christensen Road South

07 3807 8041
Display AddressBraeside, VIC

Melbourne office 40 Canterbury Road

1300 26 33 54
