Sanifos® 610 GR is an automatic lifting station for residential or industrial waste. It can take waste from a toilet, basin, bath, shower, bidet, washing machine, dishwasher and sink. It is designed to take waste from a single residential dwelling with multiple storeys including bathroom, kitchen, utility room etc. It comes in two pump versions, load balanced cutter or twin channel - with high performance characteristics to prevent clogging. They both boast powerful automatic motors and quiet operation.

The Sanifos​® 610 GR has a 610 litre storage tank which is high-density polyethylene and offers high mechanical resistance and is resistant to chemical attack. It offers easy handling for installation below ground level. The Sanifos​® 610 GR has six inlets that can take up to 125 mm, and it discharges through 40 or 50 mm pipework. The Sanifos​® comes with a 2 year warranty.

Sanifos® 610 GR comes with a smart control box, tank with pre mounted hydraulics s, 2 isolation valves, 2 non-return valves and 3 floats installed in the tank. It also comes with an external wired alarm for added peace of mind. It offers 4 drilling zones to allow access into the tank where needed for your project and extensions are available for the Sanifos should they be needed.

Features and benefits:

Single phase pump with either cutter macerating or twin channel pump

Pumps up to 11 metres vertical with a maximum of 48 cubic metres per hour flow rate

Two Pump options for either sewer or storm water applicatons.

Designed, made and tested in our factory in France and with 60 years of expertise and innovation, the Sanifos​® offers you peace of mind and with the back up from our service team, there's never been a better time to install a Saniflo.