Sanifos 610 GR
Last Updated on 18 Nov 2021
Overview
Sanifos® 610 GR is an automatic lifting station for residential or industrial waste. It can take waste from a toilet, basin, bath, shower, bidet, washing machine, dishwasher and sink. It is designed to take waste from a single residential dwelling with multiple storeys including bathroom, kitchen, utility room etc. It comes in two pump versions, load balanced cutter or twin channel - with high performance characteristics to prevent clogging. They both boast powerful automatic motors and quiet operation.
The Sanifos® 610 GR has a 610 litre storage tank which is high-density polyethylene and offers high mechanical resistance and is resistant to chemical attack. It offers easy handling for installation below ground level. The Sanifos® 610 GR has six inlets that can take up to 125 mm, and it discharges through 40 or 50 mm pipework. The Sanifos® comes with a 2 year warranty.
Sanifos® 610 GR comes with a smart control box, tank with pre mounted hydraulics s, 2 isolation valves, 2 non-return valves and 3 floats installed in the tank. It also comes with an external wired alarm for added peace of mind. It offers 4 drilling zones to allow access into the tank where needed for your project and extensions are available for the Sanifos should they be needed.
Features and benefits:
- Single phase pump with either cutter macerating or twin channel pump
- Pumps up to 11 metres vertical with a maximum of 48 cubic metres per hour flow rate
- Two Pump options for either sewer or storm water applicatons.
Designed, made and tested in our factory in France and with 60 years of expertise and innovation, the Sanifos® offers you peace of mind and with the back up from our service team, there's never been a better time to install a Saniflo.