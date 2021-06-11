Within the Sanifos range, the Sanifos® 280 GR is a whole of house pump out station for black water and is installed underground. It consists of a 280 litre tank and a Sanipump Cutter pump with float switch making it an ideal size for a granny flat or small house.

This lifting unit can be used to pump all the waste water in your house to the main sewerage line: WC, sink, washing machine, etc.

Sanifos® 280 GR is delivered with its own hydraulic system including a shut-off valve and non-return valve. A 40 cm extension ring is available as an accessory where additional height to ground level is required.

This underground lifting station is manufactured in France.

Find out more about this product from these videos:

