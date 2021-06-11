Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Saniflo
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Saniflo Sanifos 280 GR
Saniflo Sanifos 280GR Pump
Sanifos 280GR Pump Drawing
Saniflo Sanifos 280 GR
Saniflo Sanifos 280GR Pump
Sanifos 280GR Pump Drawing
|

Sanifos® 280 GR

Last Updated on 11 Jun 2021

Within the Sanifos range, the Sanifos® 280 is a lifting station for black water and is installed underground. It consists of a 280 litre tank and a Sanipump Cutter pump with float switch making it an ideal size for a granny flat or small house. This lifting unit can be used to pump all the waste water in your house to the main sewerage line: WC, sink, washing machine, etc.

Overview
Description

Within the Sanifos range, the Sanifos® 280 GR is a whole of house pump out station for black water and is installed underground. It consists of a 280 litre tank and a Sanipump Cutter pump with float switch making it an ideal size for a granny flat or small house.

This lifting unit can be used to pump all the waste water in your house to the main sewerage line: WC, sink, washing machine, etc.

Sanifos® 280 GR is delivered with its own hydraulic system including a shut-off valve and non-return valve. A 40 cm extension ring is available as an accessory where additional height to ground level is required.

This underground lifting station is manufactured in France.

Find out more about this product from these videos:

{^youtubevideo|(width)425|(height)264|(rel)True|(autoplay)False|(fs)True|(url)http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lYu3SwDRz30|(loop)False^}

{^youtubevideo|(width)425|(height)264|(rel)True|(autoplay)False|(fs)True|(url)http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rtA-hmRORP8|(loop)False^}

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Saniflo Sanifos 280 Excavation Ballast Instructions

172.81 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Saniflo Sanifos 280 Product Sheet

4.14 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Saniflo Sanifos Brochure

7.60 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Saniflo UK Sanifos Instructions

6.91 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressChatswood, NSW

Saniflo Unit 10, 25 Gibbes Street

1300 554 779
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap