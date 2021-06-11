The Sanifos 1000 GR Twin is a dual motor pump station designed for large-medium residential use and is an effective solution when gravity reliant sewerage systems are not possible due to limited site access and constraints such as the property sloping away from the sewer.

The Sanifos 1000 GR Twin can cope with all combined greywater and blackwater and can vertically pump up to 11 metres (max flow rate of 216L per minute).

The Sanifos 1000 GR Twin comes as a complete package and is ready to install, and features the following: