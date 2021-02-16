Sanifloor®+
Sanifloor®+ allows a shower to be installed easily and economically without major work accessing sewer pipes. The pump sucks the water from the shower gully and discharges back to the existing sewer line. Installing a stylish walk-in shower is easy with a Sanifloor®+.
Overview
Description
Features and benefits:
- Suits walk in showers and low level shower trays
- Ideal for high flow applications
- Pump and waste inlet can be up to 3 m apart horizontally
- Dual function - sucks waste up from the gully and pumps waste water away up to 3 m vertically or 30 m horizontally
- Pump can be positioned up to 300 mm above the gully
- All gully types are 90 mm in diameter
- Wireless activation
- 24mm OD suction pipe
The Sanifloor® range includes:
- Sanifloor®1: For tiled floors
- Sanifloor ®2: For flexible floors
- Sanifloor®+ 3: For extra-flat shower trays