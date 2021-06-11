Logo
Sanifast

Last Updated on 11 Jun 2021

Sanifast SWH190 is a compact easy to service commercial grey water pump designed for medium-heavy commercial use. The unit is designed to receive and pump away waste water from a washing machine dishwasher, sink and is ideal for busy commercial office kitchens.

Overview
Description

Sanifast SWH190 is a compact easy to service commercial grey water pump designed for medium-heavy commercial use. The unit is designed to receive and pump away waste water from a washing machine dishwasher, sink and is ideal for busy commercial office kitchens.

Features and benefits:

  • High Pumping performance
  • Plug and Play connectivity to optional external Sanialarm Interlock for water and power isolation
  • Easy Service lid

Contact
Display AddressChatswood, NSW

Saniflo Unit 10, 25 Gibbes Street

1300 554 779
