Sanifast
Last Updated on 11 Jun 2021
Sanifast SWH190 is a compact easy to service commercial grey water pump designed for medium-heavy commercial use. The unit is designed to receive and pump away waste water from a washing machine dishwasher, sink and is ideal for busy commercial office kitchens.
Overview
Description
Features and benefits:
- High Pumping performance
- Plug and Play connectivity to optional external Sanialarm Interlock for water and power isolation
- Easy Service lid