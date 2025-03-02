Sanicubic 2 VX: Floor-standing waste water removal station
Last Updated on 02 Mar 2025
The Sanicubic 2 VX is ideal for residential buildings, commercial buildings, restaurants, schools, hotels, shopping centres. It is easy to install as it stands on the floor and does not need to be positioned below ground. It is ideal for large volume commercial situations with a 120L tank volume and has easily removable motors for servicing and maintenance.
Overview
Description
Features and benefits:
- Ideal for large volume commercial situations
- Large bore vortex pump with a 50 mm free passage capable of pumping waste water without the need to macerate.
- Two alarms for ultimate safety – both hard-wired.
- Large 120 L tank volume.
- Easy to install – no need to excavate.
- Easily removable motors for servicing and maintenance.