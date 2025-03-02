Sanicubic 2 VX: Floor-standing waste water removal station

Last Updated on 02 Mar 2025

The Sanicubic 2 VX is ideal for residential buildings, commercial buildings, restaurants, schools, hotels, shopping centres. It is easy to install as it stands on the floor and does not need to be positioned below ground. It is ideal for large volume commercial situations with a 120L tank volume and has easily removable motors for servicing and maintenance.