Sanicubic 2 VX: Floor-standing waste water removal station

Last Updated on 02 Mar 2025

The Sanicubic 2 VX is ideal for residential buildings, commercial buildings, restaurants, schools, hotels, shopping centres. It is easy to install as it stands on the floor and does not need to be positioned below ground. It is ideal for large volume commercial situations with a 120L tank volume and has easily removable motors for servicing and maintenance.

Overview
Description

The Sanicubic 2 VX is ideal for residential buildings, commercial buildings, restaurants, schools, hotels, shopping centres. It is easy to install as it stands on the floor and does not need to be positioned below ground.

Features and benefits:

  • Ideal for large volume commercial situations
  • Large bore vortex pump with a 50 mm free passage capable of pumping waste water without the need to macerate.
  • Two alarms for ultimate safety – both hard-wired.
  • Large 120 L tank volume.
  • Easy to install – no need to excavate.
  • Easily removable motors for servicing and maintenance.

Downloads
Saniflo AUS Catalogue

26.10 MB

Download
Saniflo NZ Catalogue

26.65 MB

Download
Saniflo Sanicubic 2 VX Product Sheet

3.01 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressChatswood, NSW

Saniflo Unit 10, 25 Gibbes Street

1300 554 779
