Sanicubic 2 Pro
Last Updated on 27 Jan 2021
Overview
The Sanicubic 2 Pro is a high performing macerator pump that enables the removal of grey and black water from any commercial premises from a distant basement. It contains two separate, load balanced pumps with high performance macerating systems and will operate alternatively. In the event of inflow overload, both motors run at the same time or in the unlikely event that one motor fails, the other one will take over.
Features and benefits:
- Ideal for busy business environments and larger domestic situations
- Tough, reliable macerator pump
- Alternate activation ensures even wear of motors
- Can be connected to a Building Management System Two alarms for ultimate safety – hard-wired alarm plus remote wireless alarm
- Working temperature of 35°C
- Will handle up to 70°C for short periods
- Load balanced twin macerator pumps for a failsafe system
- Centre heights of inlets 140 mm IP68 rated
- New design with easily removable motor for servicing and maintenance